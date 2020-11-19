On Thursday, Nov. 12, Edenton First Assembly gave away food boxes to the community from the West Queen Street church parking lot. The total boxes given to the community was 1,188 boxes or 35,600 pounds of food valued at more than $49,000.
The church has given away food boxes since July as a response to the COVID pandemic, by sharing food to help with economic needs. In July, each week the congregation gave way between 200 and 250 boxes. The church’s Serve Team enjoyed ministering to our community and encouraging people during this difficult time. In the beginning of November, the church gave away 90 appreciation bags to the medical staff at Chowan Hospital in recognition of their ongoing service during the pandemic.
This past Thursday was different. Three area churches in Ahoskie, Columbia and Edenton have partnered together to provide the food boxes in the past. But today, the other congregations would not be able to participate due to the rain and flooding. The food truck was already scheduled to head this direction and could not be rescheduled. The church needed to hand out four times as much food in the middle of a rainstorm than they had previously done. Pastor Andrew Knott responded saying, “It’s a big challenge, but we serve a big God.” They accepted the challenge and battled the storm with 16 volunteers ranging in ages from teenagers to members in their seventies. Within four hours all the boxes had been given away, mostly to the people in Edenton and Chowan County, with 60 plus boxes going to the Senior Center.
Edenton First Assembly will continue to bless our community by sharing loving and inspiring hope during this ongoing pandemic.