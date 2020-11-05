Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) received notification Monday, Nov. 2, confirming additional deaths associated with COVID-19 in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties.
The Hertford County individual was in the age range of 50-64 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19. This death is not related to any facility outbreaks.
The Bertie County resident was over the age of 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19. This death is also not related to any facility outbreaks.
In addition, ARHS received notification of a COVID-19 related death in a Chowan County resident. The individual was over the age 65 and succumbed to complications related to the virus. This death is associated with the facility outbreak at Edenton House.
The health agency reported 29 resident and 10 staff COVID-19 cases, and two resident deaths, at the Edenton-based assisted living center on Friday, Oct. 30.
It was the county’s 15 death related to COVID-19, ARHS said, although the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said that as of Tuesday, the county had 13 such deaths.
To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Chowan County had 544 lab-confirmed cases, of which 28 were active and 499 were considered recovered. According to U.S. Census data, the county has an estimated population of 14,007 residents. The amounts of lab-confirmed cases accounts for 3.9% of the county’s population.
As of Friday, the number of those in the region who’ve recovered from COVID-19 rose to 3,454 — 89.7% of all cases. Statewide, the number of recoveries from COVID-19 reached 246,318 — 88.5% of 278,028 total cases.
ARHS continued to ask the community citizens to be mindful in practicing preventive and safety measures. These precautions include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Practice social distancing; stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact.
- Wear a cloth face covering in public when social distancing measures are hard to maintain.