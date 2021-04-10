The July 4th Ceremony, sponsored by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has been held annually at the Joseph Hewes Monument on the Historic 1767 Chowan Courthouse Green for the past 22 years. Over the intervening years, this ceremony has grown and has become a local tradition which is looked forward to by many.
On April 8, 2021, the NSDAR National Chair of Commemorative Events notified the Edenton Tea Party Chapter commemorative events chair Beth Taylor that the chapter has achieved a third place National Award for “Best Independence Day Celebration.” This award will be presented at the virtual National Continental Congress on July 2, 2021, in Washington, DC. Previously, in 2016, the chapter received the first place “Best Independence Day Celebration” National Award for the July 4th Ceremony.
Beth Taylor and Virginia Wood, both members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR, inaugurated the ceremony honoring Joseph Hewes in 2000. Taylor has been a DAR member for 40 years, and Wood joined the Edenton Tea Party Chapter almost 36 years.
In May 2000, Virginia Wood had the vision of a July 4th community ceremony that would be held on the Old Courthouse Green to include reading the Declaration of Independence in its entirety. Mrs. Wood also envisioned that a biographical history of Joseph Hewes be presented at his monument. With the cooperation and assistance of Beth Taylor, this vision became a reality in six weeks and has continued and grown for twenty two years.
Joseph Hewes (along with William Hooper and John Penn) was a North Carolina signer of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. At the age of thirty Hewes moved to North Carolina. He originally moved to Wilmington, North Carolina in 1760 and established a prosperous shipping and mercantile business. He later moved to Edenton in 1763, where his business interests continued to prosper. In Edenton, his shipping business was located on the corner of Main and King Streets.
Each year, the ceremony consists of the American Legion Post 40 posting the Colors, a welcome by the regent of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter is given, and a memorial wreath is laid. Traditionally, the chapter chaplain leads those assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance, and the American’s Creed, a local clergyman offers an Invocation, and the National Anthem is sung.
Local citizens present a biographical sketch of Joseph Hewes, and the Declaration of Independence, in its entirety, is read . The Benediction is given, a closing song is presented, and the American Legion Post 40 retrieves the Colors.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts close to 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Women 18 years or older - regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background - who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For additional information go to https://www.dar.org/.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 or 39btaylor@gmail.com for additional information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/for additional information.