Edenton Lions met on the evening of June 14 to celebrate service to the hearing and visually impaired.
Our slowed pace of life from COVID-19 restrictions (for our own good) is falling aside. We are becoming cautiously happier each day.
Excitement abounds as awards will be announced, officers installed and a guest speaker welcomed, toasted and possibly roasted tonight. An icon from the world of public education — and Lions service — will keynote our evening.
Lacy M. Presnell Jr., Elon College Class of 1951, is known as an exemplary educator whether teaching a combination fifth- and sixth-grade class (42 students became 46 over nine months) in Goldston (1951-1953) or being a very young school principal for seven years who eventually became a school system superintendent (1960-1969) in Asheboro while coaching girls’ basketball. In time he worked with distinction at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. Father Time actually knew what he was doing!
In September 1955 Lacy began his doctoral program as one of the first 12 males admitted to Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro. His master’s degree is dated August 1956. He finished his doctorate at UNC-Chapel Hill. He wears his Elon College ring one day and his UNC-CH ring the next day, Lacy remains grateful for both.
Simultaneous with his school career Presnell launhed his avocation as a Lion. In 1950-51 Lacy and his day worked a sweetheart deal to join the Bennett Lions Club, paying $5 for the two of them. You do remember that Bennett in Chatham County has a population of 292, plus or minus a few squirrels and rabbits!
Straightaway Lacy devised another sweetheart deal. Miss Esther Stuart of Ramseur becomes his significant other in July 1950. She becomes his Jiminy Cricket and partner in Luions meetings near and far. Yep, some lady known for her rum cake, homemade ice cream and peanut brittle. Sometimes she answers to “Esther,” other times to “E.S.” or “ES” depending on inflection and tone of voice. After dating for three years, they marry for sixty-seven, Wow? But I digress.
I knew none of this in 2012 when I first met Lacy. It was Saturday night, Jan. 14, in Enfield. He was the guest speaker. Lacy addressed charter members of the Enfield Club with encouragement, humor and wisdom. I and others were present to assist by listening and learning.
Consider one story Presnell shared that night: Three people among the 269 blind folk employed by Lions in the Raleigh area were blind and deaf. This trio had developed their own unique way to communicate. The story was told of a blind person conversing with a bus driver with a private language of gestures which they had developed between themselves over time. How do you inform the driver that you want to go to the barber shop and not the beauty shop? Observers at the bus stop were quite puzzled because a few of the gestures used otherwise had unpleasant connotations! How to clarify?
Lorenzo Bozo, local redneck, was baffled. Asked his girlfriend Mimi Motormouth if she knew what the “unpleasant connotations” were. She shrugged her Clairol curls in the negative. Lorenzo pouted but hung around.
Presnell’s point in Enfield and since is that the ingenuity of blind people and others of good will can put “smiles on people’s faces and songs in their hearts.”
He reminded all that the sighted and the blind have far more in common than they realize. We accomplish more together than either can do alone. Lions are to be a “brother to all mankind.” Or in the words he would use years later, “you are my brother or sister by another mother.”
Lion Lacy Presnell’s remarks were well received also because he had arrived early and attended the director’s meeting. Did a lot of listening. Much impressed by the “proper planning” at hand. Gained respect from board members present before the evening program began.
After the awards and remarks were done someone likened Presnell’s approach to a Navy acronym known as the “Five Ps.” Translation: “Prior Planning Prevents Piss-Poor Performance.” Wow! Leonard Bozo’s lips moved approvingly. Presnell was authentic. He is the real deal and not a cauliflower, which Mark Twain defines as “nothing but a cabbage with a college education!”
Edenton President Jim Hodges reviewed the COVID-19 year of 2020-2021. He noted the “remarkable resourcefulness and willingness” of members who met goals through a letter campaign to support Brighter Visions. Camp Dogwood ticket sales exceeded three books per member. Lions “meet and greet” solicitations at retail sites supported too. Leonardo winked at Mimi. He knew about the gumball machines.
In March 2020 public education shifted to virtual modes of learning because of COVID-19 pandemic. Still Lions did more than 300 Spot Vision screenings of pupils in Chowan and Perquimans County Schools accurately and safely.
Spring 2021 saw applicants for the one Lions scholarship awarded annually to a Holmes High senior become more numerous than in years past. Lions revised their budget — and dug deeper into their own pockets — to crate new scholarships for the Class of 2021.
Four more scholarships than usual were awarded. Three grants of $1,000 each and two grants of $500 each were awarded to Holmes High seniors on Awards Night in May 2021. The club added two new members. Small pride of Lions responding well to adversity.
Touched by Presnell’s remarks as to why he was a Lion, President Jim Hodges declared himself quite impressed by “the enthusiasm, energy and stamina of a gentleman 92 years young.” Rightly so. This writer learned that Presnell returned home safely Tuesday morning June 15 in his super-duper 2010 black Ford Escape which has the nickname of “Esther’s Yard Sale Special.”
“Lion of The Year” is a person willing to accept a leadership position in the club. Steady support for the “Spot Vision” program through thick and thin plus setting up the Zoom account for virtual meetings during the COVID pandemic year resulted in Sarah Williams being named Lion of the Year. Congratulations!
Lion Sarah, a UNC graduate, is a history major who finished early in December 1981. Loved health sciences so her first job was in Chapel Hill January 1982. In time she returned to the 51st state and now is a spark plug with the Smart Start Partnership Children’s Program in Chowan and Perquimans counties.
Lion Lacy Presnell informed Hodges that Edenton was eligible for five awards for outstanding service. Recipients are Lion Bill Hicks, Lion Craig Miller, Lion Jack Parker, Lion Gary Swanner and Lion Jay Swicegood.
Lion Jim Hodges was thanked for his leadership as president January 2021 — June 2021 following Lion Earl Willis who had served July 2020 — December 2020.
The club liked this “split” year leadership so much that it has decided to do it again for the 2021-2022 year,
In closing we remember “Vision is the art of seeing the invisible.”
Let no preventable blindness happen on your watch.
Or as Mark Twain Wrote, “Kindness is the language by which the deaf can her and the blind can see” — particularly during a pandemic year.