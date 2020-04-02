Every 15 minutes, a shy 5-year-old with curious eyes and cautious steps enters Room C-101 at White Oak Elementary School, north of Edenton. Mom too enters for the eye exam. They meet a new friend named “Spot Vision Screener.” For a few moments, let’s shorten the name to Spot.
Spot is quiet, but curious. Wants to know how old you are. Few months old ... fine. Few years old, fine too. Just needs to know to calibrate its thinking.
Spot values private space. Wants you to stand about 3.3 feet away. If you are shy and further away Spot says “Too far.” After you edge closer and get in his face, Spot remarks “Too close.” Like Goldilocks, Spots wants things just right.
Once done, Spot examines your eyes accurately and painlessly. Parents learn if their munchkin is far-sighted or near-sighted or afflicted with an astigmatism or ....
The eye’s pupil must be a certain size for accurate diagnosis. If pupils are too small, munchkins put on sunglasses for a few minutes so the pupil enlarges. then off with the glasses. A quick eye exam follows.
On a recent Tuesday, two brothers came together to encourage each other. big brother is 57 months old, while younger brother is 11 months old, reclining in his luxury stroller.
Edenton Lion Sarah Williams looks at both boys. They perk up. She explains she will take a picture of the inside of their eyes.
Deftly, she moves a few inches froward then a few back as the screener does its work. She pauses with the camera in the ready position. Focusing then refocusing.
Moments later, she announces she has the reading. School nurse will get the results after Williams explains to the parent. Munchkins edge closer to see Spot up close. Friends. Now repeat this procedure for other brother.
Few years ago, a 2-year-old had an unusual reading and was referred to Duke University physicians. They replied that the reading was accurate and timely. Spot had detected a rare condition seldom noticed by even good medical exams. If the abnormality was not detected at this early age, real eye damage would result.