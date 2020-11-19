Edenton Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday (Nov. 10) on East King Street.
Police said the suspect pointed a gun at Jamie Johnson of Edenton around 8:45 p.m. as he was sitting inside his car while it was parked near Hotel Hinton within the 100 block of E. King Street.
Police said Johnson’s wallet was stolen and they are pursuing leads so as to identify a possible suspect.
Among other citizens, Johnson reached out to the Chowan Herald to alert people to be vigilant. Except for a few lacerations/bruising where the gun was pointed at his head, Johnson said he was unharmed.
“I’ve been in Edenton for 14 years and never been involved with something like this,” he said. “I love Edenton and I’m not trying to paint a bad picture of the town. However like I said, people deserve to know.”
Johnson said as he was preparing to work out at a nearby fitness club, a man approached his vehicle and surprised him when he opened the driver’s side door. Johnson said as he started to confront the man, his assailant pointed a handgun, pressed the gun barrel into his head by his ear, then demanded his wallet and cellphone. Man ran off dropping the cellphone but keeping the wallet.
Johnson said he didn’t see which direction the man ran in because it dark and the area was poorly lit.
“I was angry – uncomfortable with the situation – more angry than anything else,” he said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Edenton Police Sgt Detective Rusty Michael at 252- 337-4878 or call the Edenton Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 252-632-0303.
Since the newspaper is very familiar with this part of town, the editor reached out to Town Hall to learn more about security measures in this area and throughout town.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said the town maintains a network of approximately 18 cameras located throughout the town who share their video feed with EPD. Town does not have a camera in the vicinity of the rear of buildings in the 300 block of South Broad Street. Police canvassed businesses and residents in the vicinity of the 100 block of East King Street for video.
“Our system is powered by electricity and transmits video over cellular network. In addition to our cameras, we canvas businesses and residences in area of crime scene and often are able to review video from private security systems,” she said. “I sure hope we find the person who committed this crime. Very disturbing and unsettling when ever a violent crime takes place in our community.”
Town Electric Director Mike Nichols is working on plans to increase lighting in the area.