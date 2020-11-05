Just like the famous 1970’s television theme song, most people have heard the saying, “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do time.”
In the Town of Edenton, that phase holds especially true for anyone who comes face to face with Edenton Police officers assigned to the Homeland Security Investigation as Task Force Officers.
“Having the federal jurisdiction allows us to follow up a case wherever it may go, said,” Chief Henry King said. “It removes borders by giving us the authority to cross-town limits and state lines as well.”
King along with Officer Lopez were chosen as task force officers.
The most significant advantage of having Federal Task Force Officers represented through local officers is the amount of time it saves during an investigation.
“Having Task Force Officers here allows us not to have to play phone tag with federal agencies,” King said. “It keeps good cases from slipping away because we can move on an issue right then. Also, having a great relationship with our Assistant District Attorney J. Moreland plays a vital part in prosecuting cases on the state level and forwarding the appropriate federal level cases.
“For example, our partners, Elizabeth City Police Department, has an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Task Force Officer who has been a tremendous resource to Edenton’s citizens. Having a working relationship with ECPD and their ATF TFO has allowed Edenton Police Department to submit several cases for federal prosecution, in which offenders will receive the maximum amount of time for crimes involving guns.
“We are sending this message that we are serious about crime in our community. This will result in you being removed for long periods if you involve yourself in these types of criminal activities. This should encourage individuals not to pick up a firearm to solve a dispute, especially if you are a convicted felon.”