Edenton Primetime Retirement Center, located behind Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton, held a Mother’s Day parade Friday, May 8, 2020, for its residents.
Family and friends drove their vehicles, decorated with signs that read “We love you” and “Happy Mother’s Day,” around the facility’s parking lot several times before heading home.
Some family members pulled up to the facility and wished their relatives happy Mother’s Day, while maintaining social distancing.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edenton’s nursing homes have limited visitation.