...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Edenton residents will face a hike in utility deposits
New or relocating residents to Edenton will face a hike in utility deposits following a 5-1 vote by the town council.
The increases, which could be substantial in some circumstances, were approved as an amendment to the town’s utility customer service policy. The policy was first adopted on Sept. 13, 2016.
The required deposit for water/sewer utilities will now range between a minimum of $75 and maximum of $100. The previous minimum was $25.
The required deposit for electric services will now range between a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $500. The previous minimum was $150 and the previous maximum was $350.
“We found that utility deposits for some services are below what the typical monthly bill is for water and electric minimum and maximum,” said Town Manager Corey Gooden. “We are requesting adjustments to those.”
Gooden explained the request for an increase was made so the town could recoup some lost funds from unpaid utility bills, hoping deposit money would offset the losses.
The town will also keep a confidential credit history on file for customers, with a credit rating determined by a credit risk assessment made at the time of application for their utilities.
Residents with credit deemed “unacceptable” by the town will be required to pay a deposit equal to two times the minimum deposit, not to exceed $500.
Any deposits made will be held until service is disconnected.
Councilman Aaron Coston expressed concern with the high prices, particularly on the electric side, and worried some folks with bad credit could pay upwards of $600 just to switch utilities on.
Councilman Hackney High attempted to assuage by asking Gooden how often new residents would be paying close to $600 for both water/sewer and electric together.
“We will not see a lot of $600 deposits based on historical payments,” Gooden said, referencing the fact that the new rates are rooted in past utility bill averages. “The minimum outstanding electric bill is around $250. Payments will also be based on credit rating.”
Coston seemed worried higher deposits combined with other living expenses will make it hard for families.
“New residents have a lot of first expenses,” Coston said. “You take their rent and add on a higher utility deposit — I don’t think the average family relocating here can afford that.”
Coston referenced teachers, saying they are not paid well in North Carolina and may not be able to afford a hike in utility deposits when relocating to Edenton.
Councilman Sambo Dixon floated the idea of the creation of a fund or hardship exemption for town residents to combat rising costs of living.
“Edenton is becoming more expensive to live in,” Dixon said. “This could be a life raft for some people.”
Gooden said staff would consider reworking existing systems to potentially address this.
Finance Officer Virginia Smith noted some programs already exist in town to help with utility payments, such as Edenton Emergency Aid and “Neighbors Keeping Neighbors Warm.”
Councilman Craig Miller made a motion to adopt the new deposit rates and Councilman Elton Bond offered a second. The motion passed 5-1, with Coston dissenting.