Food Lion has chosen not to renew its lease at the store’s former location in Edenton Village Shopping Center and that may pave the way to a second grocery store for Chowan County.
This announcement was made at the recent Town Council meeting on July 14 by Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton in response to a question by Councilman Craig Miller. Food Lion’s current 5-year lease at Edenton Village ends December 31, 2020.
Food Lion will continue to operate at its present location on Virginia Road in Edenton.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings said the Town is pleased to hear that Food Lion will not be extending the lease that they have held on the vacant grocery store space at the Edenton Village.
Gemini, the shopping center landlord, is actively working with the Edenton Chowan Partnership to attract a grocery store to the location by calling on those who have in the past expressed interest – Piggly Wiggly, IGA and Lowe’s Foods.
“Our economic development partners have been in communication with Food Lion corporate decision makers for over a year now, encouraging the company not to continue to pay good money to keep their former space vacant,” he said. “The Town, County and the Edenton Chowan Partnership are working with the owners of the Edenton Village Shopping Center to recruit grocers who previously expressed interest in our market if an existing store were to come available. Previous market studies have confirmed that our market can support a second grocery store and we are going work as hard as we can to make this happen.”
Councilman Roger Coleman said the ramifications of this development are significant for those seeking a second grocery store.
“The leasing of the vacant property by Food Lion for the past five years to prevent competition has been a sore spot for many residents,” he said. “Hopefully, this issue will be resolved with the location of a second grocery store at the Edenton Village location.”
Miller echoed much the same sentiment.
“Absolutely, I truly believe Edenton can support another grocery store,” he said. “I’m sick and tired of Food Lion having a monopoly on this business in our Town for so many years. Competition is good! Hopefully, an additional Grocery Store will keep our fine citizens from traveling out of Town to shop for groceries.I would love to see an Aldi or Piggly Wiggly settle in Edenton. As much as I favor Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods or Publix, I believe they may be to pricey for our Community.”
When the Chowan Herald posted the news to Facebook, that post reached more than 2,000 people and was shared 40 times as of Tuesday evening’s press time.
Among the 42 people who commented, Linda B. Casper said, “This is so awesome to hear as we truly need another grocery store.”
Marie Revels said, “Add Public to that list, of course I shop ‘The Pig’ love it. Just another store would be fantastic, with hurricanes and now a pandemic, this town really suffers with only one store, especially the ones who can’t go out of town. The loss of sales tax I’m sure is very significant.”
Deborah Lilley Bicknell commented, “If that happens, I can start grocery shopping in Edenton again which will allow my tax dollars to remain in Chowan County.”
Carolyn Bassett said, “I desperately hope we get a Piggly Wiggly. We do most of our shopping in Ahoskie or Virginia. I’d rather shop in Edenton.”