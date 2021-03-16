Edenton Town Council sent a text amendment to the zoning ordinance regarding short-term rentals back to town employees and the planning board to be revised.
Council met on Tuesday, March 9 in town council chambers, on South Broad Street, Edenton.
A public hearing regarding the text amendment was continued from the Feb. 22 town council meeting, after councilors asked for changes to the proposed amendment.
Town Planner Elizabeth Bryant noted that her office is working with the Chowan County Tax Office to get the latest number of short-term rentals – places like a room or residence you rent out a few days from the property owner. She presented a map to town council that showed several properties designated at short-term rentals, the majority in Edenton’s downtown/waterfront area.
“As you might imagine that number is very fluid,” Bryant said, noting that short-term rentals are supposed to be registered as such with the county tax office.
“In fact, just since I’ve done this map, I’ve heard that there are a couple more in the Mill Village that may not be present on this map,” she said. “That is a whole other battle that is being worked out right now between the owners and Preservation North Carolina.”
The Edenton Cotton Mill Village was donated to Preservation North Carolina in 1995. The group has sold every parcel with protective covenants.
At the February meeting, town council asked Bryant’s office to draft rules that deal with whole house rentals in residential areas. This type of rental is an entire dwelling unit with no on-site owner. The amendment would allow this type of rental in downtown commercial and neighborhood commercial properties through administrative review, which would go through Bryant’s office.
At February’s meeting, Councilor Roger Coleman asked that whole house short-term rentals not be allowed in residential areas.
“If it were proposed in a residential district, it would go to the board of adjustment for a special-use permit,”she said. “In both cases, all of the requirements of this ordinance would have to be followed. The board of adjustment could a find that (the short-term rental) was inappropriate if it conflicted with one of their review criteria, which is very similar to what you have for your conditional-use permit review, or they could they can issue the permit make it was in compliance with the requirements of the ordinance.”
The reworked amendment gives town the option to allow the whole house short-term rentals through a special-use permit and specifically states that they have to comply with the part of the ordinance governing those permits.
The other revision sets an effective date for the amendment. That would mean the existing whole-house rentals in residential zones would be required to come to the town at some time to get a special-use permit.
“You also have the option to just leave them grandfathered in,” she said. “They can continue to operate as is, until they ceased operation for certain period of time without intent to reinstate. Then they would then have to follow the current rules.”
Town Council could also leave existing whole-house rentals in residential districts as non-conforming or do an amortization.
“You would have to determine and a length of time that you felt was appropriate to allow them to continue operating until which time they should seek a special-use permit,” Bryant said.
Because the changes to the text amendment are new, Councilor Samuel “Sambo” Dixon requested that they be reviewed by the planning board and come back to town council for a public hearing.
“I think there’s a ton of people who are for and the people who are against it,” he said. “This was something we just came up, and you know that the last thing we came up with, it might be the right thing, might be the wrong thing. But I think it needs a hearing and then bring that to us because I think it’s really it is a big decision.”
Councilors Craig Miller and Hackney High agreed with Dixon on the need for another hearing process, and said there may be a happy medium between Coleman’s proposal to eliminate short-term whole-house rentals in residential zones and the permit process.
The amendments will undergo some tweaking before heading to the planning board for more review. Then another public hearing will be held.
In other matters regarding the town’s planning board, council tabled a vote on approving the renewal of all expiring or vacant board and committee appointments. Planning Board member Jacqueline Hardy-Bond requested council give her more time to make her decision, said Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton.
Commenting that Hardy-Bond’s input would be needed on the short-term rental text ordinance amendment, they agreed to postpone all board appointments to a future meeting.
Town Council also postponed discussion and voting on four proposed signs that would recognize local sports championships. John A. Holmes High School Athletic Director Wes Mattera, who brought the proposal to the town, was unable to attend the March 9 meeting, Councilor Hackney High said. They are also looking into whether to add the 1962-63 D.F. Walker High School football team to the sign.
“It’s been brought to our attention that the 1962-63 D.F. Walter High School football team won the Eastern State Championship,” High said. “There were times in North Carolina athletic history where you would go as far as you could go and you are considered a champion. We need to research whether that this was one of the years that you only went as far as the Eastern or Western District. Now, the Eastern District champ plays a Western District champ, and you have a state champion. We may want to consider including that year, if they did play as many games as they could and won their final game of the season. We’d like to include them, if they worthy of that honor.”
High also mentioned a request by John Mitchener to include that the 1962-1965 Aces football teams never lost to their main rival Elizabeth City and never lost at all during that four-year period, except for two tied games.
Town council approved the Administrative Committee’s recommendation to adopt a resolution authorizing upset bid process for the sale of the property of the old landfill that has a physical address of 218 Popular Neck Road.
Council also approved the establishment of the mayor’s Task Force on Litter Prevention, Recycling and the Environment.
“This is a matter that’s near and dear to councilman Coleman’s heart,” Administrative Committee Chair High said. “Also council on this heard me speak several times on litter prevention and what our citizens perceive is of litter problem. I think this would be a good task force for us to have.”
In other matters, Town Council approved an agreement with Holland Consulting planners to help the town update its planning ordinances to comply with state law.
Council also paid its respects to Allen Hornthal, who recently died. Hornthal, a former Edenton resident served on town council.
Several councilmen noted that Hornthal, who also served at a tennis coach at John A. Holmes High School, coached their family members. Dixon, who attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with Hornthal, noted that the former councilman served as a leader of the church’s youths.
“He took us on many a trip, and we never heard him complain,” Dixon said.
Stallings also noted that as of the council meeting, 1 million people in North Carolina has received their entire set of COVID vaccinations.