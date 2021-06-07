Edenton Steamers

Schedule*

June 8: at Greenbrier Knights

June 9: vs. Morehead City Marline

June 10: at Tarboro River Bandits

June 12: va. Grennbrier Knights

June 13: at Wilson Tobs

June 16: va. Wake Forest Fungo

*Schedule subject to change due to inclement weather. Check the Steamer’s Facebook page for game updates

PCL Standings

East

TEAM W L % GB

Tarboro River Bandits 3 0 1.00 —

Edenton Steamers 0 1 0.00 1.5

Greenbrier Knights 0 1 0.00 1.5

West

TEAM W L % GB

Wake Forest Fungo 3 2 .6 —

Fuquay-Varina Twins 2 2 .5 .5

Carolina Pirates 0 1 0.00 2.0

*Standings as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8.