Edenton Steamers
Schedule*
June 8: at Greenbrier Knights
June 9: vs. Morehead City Marline
June 10: at Tarboro River Bandits
June 12: va. Grennbrier Knights
June 13: at Wilson Tobs
June 16: va. Wake Forest Fungo
*Schedule subject to change due to inclement weather. Check the Steamer’s Facebook page for game updates
PCL Standings
East
TEAM W L % GB
Tarboro River Bandits 3 0 1.00 —
Edenton Steamers 0 1 0.00 1.5
Greenbrier Knights 0 1 0.00 1.5
West
TEAM W L % GB
Wake Forest Fungo 3 2 .6 —
Fuquay-Varina Twins 2 2 .5 .5
Carolina Pirates 0 1 0.00 2.0
*Standings as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8.