NORFOLK, Va. — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Greenbrier Knights 12-4 on Monday at Lakewood Park.
Edenton scored five runs in the top of the first inning. Houston Wright (single), Alan Alonso (double) and Josiah Sightler (single) all had RBI hits in the frame.
The Steamers added runs in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Casey Haire and on a bases-loaded walk.
The Steamers scored a run each in the fourth and fifth, two runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh inning.
Alonso paced Edenton as he went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two RBI and a walk, Brody Rubenstein went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and two walks, Wright had two hits with a 2-run home run in the seventh and three RBI, Sightler added two hits with a 2-run home run in the sixth and three RBI.
The five-run first inning was all the run support the Edenton pitching staff needed.
Daly Marcano got the start on the mound for the Clams and pitched six innings, gave up two hits, two earned runs, struck out four batters and gave up four walks to earn the win.
Kyle Reynolds pitched two innings in relief and Aaron Copeland pitched an inning in relief for Edenton.
Greenbrier scored two runs in the third, a run in the seventh and ninth innings respectively.