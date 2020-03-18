The members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR, were treated to a tour of the Elizabethan Gardens in Mateo through a program presented by chapter member Linda Davenport.
History, mystery and fantasy are combined in these special gardens, which are a memorial to the first English colonists who came to North America in 1584-1587 and “walked away through the dark forest into history” as memorialized in Paul Green’s musical drama, “The Lost Colony”. Here, and nowhere else, Sir Walter Raleigh made initial attempts to colonize the New World under Queen Elizabeth I. This hallowed site is the birthplace of America. The Gardens officially opened on Aug. 18, 1960, on the 373rd anniversary of the birth of Virginia Dare, the first child born in America of English parentage, and the granddaughter of John White, a noted artist and first governor of the new settlement, which would become the Lost Colony.
The Elizabethan Gardens, located on the same site on which the colonists first landed, is full of history and beauty in this tranquil setting on the shores of Roanoke Island. The Elizabethan Gardens features over 500 species of plants and trees, is a blue bird and pollinator trail site, has unparalleled views of the Sound, and miles of walkways. Each season brings a fresh and exciting array of flowering plants, shrubs and trees. Masses of blooming azaleas, dogwoods, rhododendrons, herbs and bulbs can be experienced in the spring. Sweet scented roses, magnolias, crape myrtle, hydrangeas and bedding plants bring stunning color to the summer garden. Annuals, impatiens and chrysanthemums are abundant in the autumn and spectacular camellias and daphne bloom in late fall and winter. One can also enjoy the exquisite antique statuary, the world’s largest bronze likeness of HRH Queen Elizabeth I, and various period buildings.
The Gardens highlights include a thatched roof 16th century-style gazebo that overlooks Roanoke Sound; a marble statue of Virginia Dare carved in Italy; an ancient live oak thought to be more than 400 years old; and The Sunken Garden with an antique Italian fountain as its central focal point. Also available to explore is The Shakespearean Herb Garden; a Colonist brick walk honoring the 118 English colonists whose fate is still unknown; the historic Great Gates, handcrafted depicting gates which were donated to the Gardens by the Honorable C. Douglas Dillion US Treasurer; The Queen’s Rose Garden featuring pierced brick walls and The Queen Elizabeth Rose which was given to The Elizabethan Gardens by Queen Elizabeth II.
The chapter members also heard about The John White Butterfly Center which opened in 2019.
, and features many tropical plants, host plants, annuals and butterflies galore. Weekly butterfly releases are featured, and special releases can be arranged for groups of ten or more.
The Children’s Discovery Cottage and Gardens also opened in 2019 and features 16th century style cottages, play yard, sand box, koi pond, potting, planting and gardening space for children, including learning programs on backyard birds, fun with frogs, helpful bugs and butterflies. And, The Royal Exchange, a 16th century style gift shop and Greenhouse Plant sale area where cultivars and other plants are grown and sold is also available. Finally, the Elizabeth Gardens has showcased WinterLights, a spectacular light show, in the evenings from after Thanksgiving through the New Year.
It was a pleasure to learn about this non-profit gem that is located just a short road trip away. Our speaker for the meeting was Linda Davenport, who became a member of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR on September 5, 2019. She is a Pennsylvania native who retired to Edenton after working 40 years for Amtrak in Washington, DC. Most recently she was Superintendent of Passenger Services for the Mid-Atlantic Division which included Washington’s Union Station, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Wilmington, DE. Her prior responsibilities at Amtrak included Customer Service Officer for Amtrak Commuter operations for Maryland (MARC) and Virginia (VRE). After she retired in 2013 to Edenton, she became involved with, among other organizations, The Elizabethan Gardens and was elected Chairman in 2017.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth, 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor, 252-482-3592 for additional information.