The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during the annual observance in honor of this document of national governance during the week of Sept. 17-23.
“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”
The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law No. 915. The celebration’s goals are threefold: To encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
DAR has been an advocate for the awareness, promotion, and celebration of Constitution Week. The annual observance provides innumerable opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society. By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s liberties.
“In communities across America, Daughters will erect hundreds of community displays, sponsor municipal proclamations, ring bells and stage programs to raise awareness of the Constitution’s tenets and importance. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this powerful document, which has enabled our democracy within a republic for more than two centuries. We hope that all Americans will learn more about the Constitution and its immense impact on our nation,” VanBuren said.
HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION
America’s first constitution, the Articles of Confederation, was ratified in 1781; these gave Congress the power to govern foreign affairs, conduct war and regulate currency.
Soon after America won its independence from Great Britain with its 1783 victory in the American Revolution, it became increasingly evident that the young republic needed a stronger central government to remain stable. In 1786, Alexander Hamilton (1757-1804), a lawyer and politician from New York, called for a constitutional convention to discuss the matter. The Confederation Congress, which in February 1787 endorsed the idea, invited all 13 states to send delegates to a meeting in Philadelphia.
On May 25, 1787, the Constitutional Convention opened in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania State House (now known as Independence Hall), where the Declaration of Independence had been adopted 11 years earlier. There were 55 delegates in attendance, representing all 13 states except Rhode Island, which refused to send representatives because it did not want a powerful central government interfering in its economic business. George Washington, who’d become a national hero after leading the Continental Army to victory during the American Revolution, was selected as president of the convention by unanimous vote.
The delegates were a well-educated group that included merchants, farmers, bankers and lawyers. Many had served in the Continental Army, colonial legislatures or the Continental Congress. Eight delegates were signers of the Declaration of Independence, while six had signed the Articles of Confederation.
Among the delegates was Hugh Williamson (1735 –1819), a resident of Edenton, who was a scholar of international renown. During the American Revolution, Williamson contributed his talents as physician and natural scientist to the American war effort. After the war, Williamson began his political career. In 1782, he was elected to the lower house of the state legislature and to the Continental Congress. Three years later, he left Congress and returned to his legislative seat. In 1786, he was chosen to represent his state at the Annapolis Convention but arrived too late to take part. The next year, he again served in Congress (1787-89) and was chosen as a delegate to the Constitutional Convention. Attending faithfully and demonstrating keen debating skill, he served on five committees, notably on the Committee on Postponed Matters, and played a significant part in the proceedings, particularly the major compromise on representation. After the convention, Williamson worked for ratification of the Constitution in North Carolina. Ratification of the Constitution by the State of North Carolina, occurred on Nov. 21, 1789. North Carolina was the twelfth state to do so.
The delegates had been tasked by Congress with amending the Articles of Confederation; however, they soon began deliberating proposals for an entirely new form of government. After intensive debate, which continued throughout the summer of 1787 and at times threatened to derail the proceedings, they developed a plan that established three branches of national government – executive, legislative and judicial. A system of checks and balances was put into place so that no single branch would have too much authority. The specific powers and responsibilities of each branch were also laid out.
Among the more contentious issues was the question of state representation in the national legislature. Delegates from larger states wanted population to determine how many representatives a state could send to Congress, while small states called for equal representation. The issue was resolved by the Connecticut Compromise, which proposed a two-tier legislature with proportional representation of the states in the lower house (House of Representatives) and equal representation in the upper house (Senate).
The U.S. Constitution established America’s national government and fundamental laws and guaranteed certain basic rights for its citizens. It was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, by delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, presided over by George Washington. At the 1787 convention, delegates devised a plan for a stronger federal government with three branches – executive, legislative and judicial – along with a system of checks and balances to ensure no single branch would have too much power. The Bill of Rights – 10 amendments guaranteeing basic individual protections such as freedom of speech and religion – became part of the Constitution in 1791. To date, there have been a total of 27 constitutional amendments.
Beginning on Dec. 7, 1787, five states – Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia and Connecticut – ratified the Constitution in quick succession. However, other states, especially Massachusetts, opposed the document, as it failed to reserve undelegated powers to the states and lacked constitutional protection of basic political rights, such as freedom of speech, religion and the press. In February 1788, a compromise was reached under which Massachusetts and other states would agree to ratify the document with the assurance that amendments would be immediately proposed. The Constitution was thus narrowly ratified in Massachusetts, followed by Maryland and South Carolina. On June 21, 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify the document, and it was subsequently agreed that government under the U.S. Constitution would begin on March 4, 1789.
George Washington was inaugurated as America’s first president on April 30, 1789. In June of that same year, Virginia ratified the Constitution as the tenth state, and New York followed as the 11th state in July. Ratification of the Constitution by the State of North Carolina, occurred on Nov. 21, 1789; North Carolina was the twelfth state to do so. On Feb. 2, 1790, the U.S. Supreme Court held its first session, marking the date when the government was fully operative.