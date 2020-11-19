Edenton Tea Party Chapter National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution members learned about the history of the 19th Amendment and heard about the life of American suffragette Susan B. Anthony at the virtual November 11, 2020 meeting.
When the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was certified on August 26, 1920, American women finally gained the hard-won full and equal voting rights they had sought for decades. National Women’s Equality Day on August 26 annually commemorates their victory.
Women being denied access to the floor of the 1840 World Anti-Slavery Convention in London led to the first women’s rights convention in America and took place in Seneca Falls, NY on July 19-20, 1848. Organized by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott, the convention drew more than 300 attendees, including activist Frederick Douglass. Delegates produced a “Declaration of Sentiments,” modeled on the Declaration of Independence, that included voting rights for women, along with better opportunities for education and employment. Though mocked in the press of the day, Stanton and Mott continued the fight for women’s suffrage, joined by Susan B. Anthony, Carrie Chapman Catt, and others.
A women’s suffrage amendment was introduced to Congress in 1878, finally making it to the floor in 1886, where it failed. It took 34 years for another women’s sufferance amendment to reach Congress. On June 4, 1919, the Senate passed the 19th Amendment by two votes over the required two-thirds majority. Sent to the states for ratification, by March 1920, 35 states had approved the amendment, one state short of the two-thirds majority required. It was up for the vote in Tennessee.
Most Southern states adamantly opposed the amendment, and Tennessee legislators had reached a 48-48 tie. Rep. Harry T. Burn, a 24-year-old Republican from McMinn County, cast the deciding vote, both acceding to his mother’s wish that he would “be a good boy and vote for ratification” and following his own convictions. “And now Harry T. Burn is considered the man who gave 27,000,000 women of America their complete political freedom,” the Nashville Tennessean wrote. When U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified the states’ ratification of the 19th Amendment on August 26, the process was complete, and American women finally had the vote. That November 2, more than 8 million women voted for the first time.
The 19th amendment was nicknamed the “Susan B. Anthony Amendment.” In recognition of her dedication and hard work, the U.S. Treasury Department put Anthony’s portrait on one-dollar coins in 1979, making her the first woman to be so honored.
Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) was a pioneer in the women’s suffrage movement in the United States – her work helped pave the way for the Nineteenth Amendment (1920) to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote. She was born on February 15, 1820, in Adams, Massachusetts. When the family moved to Rochester, New York in 1845, the family’s social circle included anti-slavery activist Frederick Douglass. The Anthony’s were also part of the temperance movement, which attempted to cease the production and sale of alcohol in the United States.
When Susan B. Anthony was denied a chance to speak at a temperance convention because of her gender, she was inspired to shift her focus to the fight for women’s rights. She realized that no one would take women in politics seriously unless they had the right to vote, writing: “There never will be complete equality until women themselves help to make laws and elect lawmakers.”
Anthony founded the National Woman Suffrage Association in 1869 alongside activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Around this time, the two created and produced “The Revolution,” a weekly publication that lobbied for women’s rights under the American Equal Rights Association (AERA). Its masthead read: “Men, their rights, and nothing more; women, their rights, and nothing less.” She was tireless in her efforts, giving speeches around the country to convince others to support a woman’s right to vote. She even took matters into her own hands in 1872 when she voted in the presidential election illegally. Anthony was arrested and tried unsuccessfully to fight the charges. She ended up being fined $100—a fine she never paid.
Miss Anthony never married, and devoted her life to the cause of women’s equality. She once said she wished “to live another century and see the fruition of all the work for women.” When she died on March 13, 1906 at the age of 86 from heart failure and pneumonia, women still did not have the right to vote. It wasn’t until 1920, 14 years after her death, that the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving all adult women the right to vote was passed.
Kayla Collins was our speaker on the 19th Amendment. Ms. Collins has been Volunteer and Costume Coordinator at the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites for the past two and a half years. Prior to that, she worked at the Barker House Welcome Center. Kayla was born in Fayetteville, NC to a military family and has since moved around quite a bit thanks to her husband who is in the Navy. She has spent time in San Diego and volunteered at the Point Loma Lighthouse and Old Towne San Diego. She has practiced as a mantua (an 18th Century custom dressmaker) for the past eight years, having earned a certificate in “The History of Royal Fashion” from Glasgow University, Scotland.
Beth Taylor, First Vice Regent of the chapter, told of the life of one of the most famous American suffragettes, Susan B. Anthony. Beth, who has been a member of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter for the past 39 years has served the chapter as Regent, First Vice Regent, Treasurer and Historian and has served the NC State Organization as chairman of the Budget and Finance, Conservation, and Insignia committees.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information.