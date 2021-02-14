Edenton Town Councilor Hackney High wants council to get reports on several ongoing projects in town.
The group meet Tuesday, February 9, in town council chambers in downtown Edenton. The meeting was held without Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton, who was absent due to an adverse reaction to the second dose of the COVID vaccine.
High said residents often ask him about the status of the second grocery store, the brew pub on the waterfront and Hotel Hinton.
“I sense that as people are asking, their very, very frustrated about the lack of information coming from us. I explained to them that I know you get tired of hearing we’re working on things that are happening behind the scenes,” he said. “I get tired of saying that. They get tired of hearing it, and they get frustrated, and in turn, I get frustrated.”
High said that as a councilor, he likes that he mostly has been able to address constituents concerns fairly quickly and fairly directly. But in the case of these three projects, council, as a whole, is not able to do that.
“It’s not our fault. We’re not being provided information, but it is our fault if we don’t request periodic updates,” he said.
High talked with Knighton and said he would like a report in March on all three projects.
“I would prefer that it not be a summary from Anne-Marie,” he said. “I don’t like no one has an answer. They just keep kicking the can down the road.”
Councilor Craig Miller noted that brew pub owner John Glover is committed to the project, but put it on hold temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In regards to a second grocery store in town, Mayor Jimmy Stallings said that he heard that Gemini Edenton Village 14 LLC, which owns the old Food Lion shopping center, is attempting to get a loan in order to change the building’s facade to match the specifications of Piggly Wiggly.
“That’s the last I heard about it,” he said. “I agree with you. We need to get it from the horse’s mouth. … We deserve to hear that.”
High noted that he recently visited Washington, North Carolina
“Washington is about twice the size of the Edenton. They also compete for the same type of tourists, who enjoy small coastal towns that have some history to them,” he said. “They have three brewery projects downtown going on right now and one hotel project going on. I’m talking about hammers and nails. As a race begins to get those tourist dollars … we’re falling behind one of our competitors. That’s not good.”
High also asked about the intersection of Broad and Church streets, which is marred by a large pothole filled in dirt and stone. Broad Street is state maintained, which means the Department of Transportation is responsible for caring for the roadway.
“The reason I asked is that hopefully we can push forward something with the state so that the intersection can be improved and repaired,” he said. “Because I myself and I sense a number of other people feel like, you almost have to go around that big hole. … That’s a major intersection in town and a bad look.”
Councilor Sambo Dixon also suggested that the town ask for a crosswalk at the intersection of Gale and Broad streets, so people can cross to get to Edenton’s Farmers Market.
In other matters, council held a public hearing on a text amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance, which would add short-term rentals as permissible use in certain zoning district and establish supplemental regulations governing said rentals.
Town Planner Elizabeth Bryant presented a report, noting that the change in the ordinance would allow short-term rentals in residential areas if the owner resides on site. For example, the owner living in a house could rent out their remodeled garage/cottage in the back. The owner would have to apply for a zoning permit. The applications would be reviewed by Bryant’s office. The fee would be $50.
“The same procedure would be in the commercial district,” she said. She noted that you could have a first-floor store and a short-term rental on the second floor, such as the former Sugar Bear’s location beside Edenton Bay Trading Company as an example.
In all residential districts, whole-house short-term rentals would be prohibited.
No one spoke at the public hearing.
Town council recessed the meeting until Feb. 22 to allow for written public comment. They will take action on the amendment at that meeting.
In other matters, Council approved several motions regarding the Northeastern Regional Airport. The first was a grant agreement with North Carolina Division of Aviation for the engineering and design of Runway 1-19 Pavement and Lighting Rehabilitation Project.
The other approved airport-related item was a work authorization with Talbert and Bright for engineering and design services for the project.
The project would include a complete reconstruction of the airport’s primary runway and the replacement of the airfield lighting and signage system.
In other matters, town council approved a grant agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation for work on a vision plan to increase bicycle and pedestrian use in and around town. The grant for $35,000 requires the town to provide a $3,500 match.