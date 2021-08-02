Edenton Town Council will meet in Council Chambers today at 8:15 a.m. to discuss the council’s search for a new town manager.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Aug. 12, starting with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. and an open session at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections has rescheduled its Aug. 3 meeting to Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. The board will appoint chief judges and judges for the upcoming election cycle during the meeting in the Red Cross Auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive.