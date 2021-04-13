Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton announces retirement

Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton announced Monday she will be retiring September 30, calling her 33-year tenure with the Town of Edenton a privilege and an honor.
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity for all these years to work with many dedicated and talented people associated with the Town of Edenton, our Chowan County partners, civic organizations and non-profit partners, our faith-based community and especially the citizens we serve,” Knighton said.
When news of her retirement spread near and far across Edenton, people paid tribute to Knighton’s leadership.
“Anne-Marie Knighton has served this community well for 33 years. She will be a hard act to follow,” Mayor Jimmy Stallings said. “She has steered this town through years of growth and prosperity as well as times of hardship and a pandemic. Anne- Marie is well respected across the state; and, has many contacts across NC which has served Edenton well during her tenure. It will be difficult to find someone with the depth of knowledge she has in her position.”
Stallings has served 19 years as a councilman before being elected as mayor in 2019.
“On a personal note, I have enjoyed a wonderful working relationship with Anne- Marie in my years on the council and as mayor,” he said. “She has been a mentor to me, an encourager and at times a very calming presence. She will be sorely missed.”
Stallings’ predecessor as mayor, Roland Vaughan, praised Knighton’s service to the community.
“Aside from the visible examples of accomplishments Anne Marie is responsible for, her ability to recognize leadership qualities coupled with the level of professionalism needed, has resulted in assembling a group of department heads who deliver top notch services to our citizens. Her care and devotion to our employees has also been a consistent factor in helping make Edenton such an outstanding community,” he said.
Vaughan praised Knighton’s ability to develop relationships in Raleigh that would benefit Edenton.
“Over the years she developed positive working relationships with key people in Raleigh resulting in direct lines of communication, which have enabled us to successfully compete for grants that are so essential for small communities to have the financial resources necessary to keep things in good working order. Getting grant money is highly competitive and she is a pro in this arena, greatly respected by state and federal agencies,” he said. “These attributes can only be acquired over time and we have been blessed with Anne Marie’s lengthy service to our town. She will be missed.”
Knighton’s decision to announce her plans now will enable a smooth transition and give Stallings and the Town Council ample time to find her successor. Knighton is recommending the Town Council contract with consulting firm that specialize in working with governing boards to hire managers.
“Mayor Stallings and the Council members will be busy but with support from a professional recruiting consultant, the governing board will have plenty of time to recruit, screen, interview and evaluate candidates,” she said.
Hired for the Edenton position in 1988 at the age of 27, Knighton had been an assistant town manager in New Jersey for four years.
Knighton grew up in Westwood, Massachusetts, and earned an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in public administration from American University in Washington, DC.
Knighton said people often are surprised when they learn how long she has been the town manager.
“It is unusual for a manager to spend practically her or his entire career in one community,” she said, “but as we all know Edenton is different – one of the many reasons Edenton is different is because it has a history of being a stable community and that stability created an opportunity for longevity, something most managers don’t get to experience.”
Knighton said she expects there to be many highly qualified candidates who will be attracted to the position given the stability of the community.
Knighton’s accomplishments on behalf of Edenton are too lengthy to list, but here are a few examples.
Because of Knighton’s efforts, Edenton received $4,006,000 in loans and $1,988,000 in grants needed to pay for improving the town’s water infrastructure.
Awarded in fall of 2020, the money was used for the first of two phases to make various improvements to Edenton’s wastewater treatment system, which include work on the lagoon aeration system, headworks, pump station, disinfection system, administration building and other necessary projects.
Infrastructure from roads to the electric grid has been enhanced and improved.
“She has recently overseen the upgrade of the water treatment plant, the modernization of the electric system and major drainage and road paving improvements,” longtime Councilman Sambo Dixon said.
Moreover, Knighton spearheaded a collaborative effort to construct a new $2.3 million police department on North Oakum Street.
Dixon said one of Knighton’s greatest accomplishments has been the continued economic stability of Edenton. When the Cotton Mill closed in 1995, Knighton quickly helped a group of citizens organize and create North Carolina’s most successful mill/village redevelopment. Knighton helped set up organizations like Destination Downtown, the Edenton-Chowan Economic Development Corporation and the organizations that are helping transform Edenton’s Re-Development Zones.
And then there’s been more than a few hurricanes and weather events that have impacted Edenton during Knighton’s long tenure. She can be found in her office on almost every Saturday working hard to keep Edenton safe and vibrant.
“When we have had a natural disaster Anne Marie worked 24 hours a day to get our electricity and water and sewer grids back up and running,” Dixon said.
Dixon said when reflecting on Knighton’s service to the community, he’s reminded of the movie classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“The best way to appreciate all of Anne Marie’s accomplishments is to drive around Edenton and then to visit other small towns in the area,” he said. “It is then that you will see what her hard work, creativity and imagination have done to make the Edenton we see today. When I think of Anne Marie’s contribution to Edenton I am always reminded of the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ She has achieved so much through her quiet dignified way. Never seeking credit for what she has done but always right there leading the charge to make Edenton better for all residents.”
Knighton can not be replaced but she is leaving Edenton in a strong position, Dixon said.
“I have worked with her for 25 years on special projects like the restoration of Kadesh Church, the design and construction of the Edenton Police Department and the expansion of the National Register Historic District which have all made Edenton a better place to live,” he said. “The difference between Anne Marie and other town managers is that Edenton isn’t just a place she lived, it is her home. Her time as town manager of Edenton has been a gift to us all.”
Other tributes poured forth from town council.
Like many other people, Mayor Pro Tem Elton Bond said he was surprised when hearing the news, but offered Knighton high praise.
“I am filled with so many emotions,” he said. “Edenton is going to have a hard time finding someone to replace her. I can remember when I was first elected to the Town Council, she took me under her wing and mentored me on the things I needed to know. She was never too busy to take the time to answer my calls if I had a problem, never too busy to explain to me what was going on. The town is losing a jewel. Her knowledge of town business is impeccable. She was able to work with all the citizens of Edenton. I personally will truly miss her she will go down in Edenton’s history as the best town manager we have ever had. I pray that the Boss Lady have a blessed retirement.”
Councilman Hackney High Jr. added, “Edenton is losing one of its greatest leaders and public servants. AMK’s sound management of our town has provided an unmatched stability for Edenton and its citizens for 33 years now. Prior to being elected, I had always admired AMK’s dignified leadership style and now that I have served with her on Town Council, my respect for her has only grown. She has led us through our triumphs and our defeats with a grace and charm that will not be soon forgotten.”
An attorney, High was elected to council in 2019 to represent the First Ward.
“I don’t know what it is going to feel like that first council meeting after she retires when I look up and don’t see her sitting across from me in Council Chambers,” he said. “She will be sorely missed and more than deserving of every bit of rest and relaxation that her retirement brings her.”
Elected as an at-large councilman in 2019, Roger Coleman underscored what many people are thinking.
“It will take a while for this loss to sink in,” he said. “The past year has been a stressful one for our Town Manager with constant worries about the health and well-being of our community. I admire Ms. Knighton for her courage in recognizing that life is short. If there are other dreams to pursue, now is the time to do so. It is a time of loss for our town, however, and certainly a very personal loss to each member of the Town Council.”
Councilman At-Large Craig Miller added, “I am still in shock and awe of Anne-Marie’s decision to retire. It has been both an honor and pleasure to have had the opportunity to have worked with this phenomenal, awesome, highly-skilled professional Administrator for the past three plus years. I’m thankful for all that she has done for the Edenton community during her thirty three year tenure. She will be missed and we as citizens of Edenton owe her a debt of gratitude for a ‘Job Well Done.’”
Attempts to reach Councilman Roscoe Poole was unsuccessful, but he has been supportive of Knighton during their tour of duty on council.
Posting the announcement to the Chowan Herald’s Facebook page reached more than 5,500 people who shared the news eight times and left 81 comments including:
Diane Gauthier Maraist: Congratulations! Edenton will miss you, thanks for all you have done!!!
Lyn Hughes Castellani: Wise woman. Now explore and enjoy all you and husband Ernie have in your future!
Brian White: Congratulations, Anne-Marie. It’s been a privilege to know and work with you over the years. We wish you all the best in your next chapter and are so fortunate to have your leadership in our community.
Amy S Roberson: So incredibly happy for you, AMK, but at the same time sad to see you go! Thank you for ALL that you do for our Town, and for being someone whom I admired and respected and learned so very much from. You will be greatly missed!