Edenton Yacht Club will host the fifth annual blessing of the boats at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Colonial Park and Edenton Bay.
The blessing is free and open the public. All watercraft — kayaks, canoes, sailing boats, power boats, etc. — are welcome.
You and your family, friends, and crew, socially distanced, of course, are warmly invited to join members of the Edenton Yacht Club in getting this delayed water-sports season off to a good start. Come celebrate this beautiful place with us.
Local clergy — the Revs. Malone Gilliam, Jonathan Tobias and Jeffrey Russell — will officiate at the water’s edge as the fleet cruises by. Edenton and Chowan County first-responders will lead the parade of boats.
Decorate yourself and your boat with flowers, signal flags, bunting or whatever strikes your fancy, and meet up near the No. 4 Pembroke Creek Marker at 9:45 a.m. Then we will join in a stately procession past the town dock at 10 a.m., where an ecumenical gathering of area clergy will offer a blessing for a fine summer of boating.
Once past the town dock breakwater, we’ll turn to starboard and head westbound back to the marina, your dock, or out to enjoy a day of fine weather on the water. Please bring a VHF radio (if available). For safety’s sake, we’ll ask motorboats and sailboats to line up first, followed by paddle craft so as not to get anybody run over.
For information, contact Mimi Reiheld, 252-339-0287, areiheld@yahoo.com, www.edentonyachtclub.org.