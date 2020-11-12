The annual Christmas Tree lighting in downtown Edenton will be held virtually on Facebook Live this year.
The event will be begin at 5:25 p.m. today, Nov. 12, on the Destination Downtown Edenton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/1266621820380779.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings will light the Downtown Christmas Tree. Dee Spruce will share information about Destination Downtown’s upcoming events and Inner Banks Santa will have a special message for the children of Chowan County.
In an interview with the Chowan Herald earlier this week, Santa noted that due to COVID, he wants to keep all the children and their families safe this year.
While he will visit the area in person (see the calendar on Page B5), he will also be conducting video calls by reservation only, beginning Nov. 16.
“These are very personal, in that Santa is able to get information ahead of time and fine tune the visit,” his representative, Gary Lico, said.
Lico noted that all of Santa representatives have gone through COVID-protocol training at Santa School.
Some things they’ll do is change gloves for each family and offer separate entrances and exits.
You can contact Lico to set up an appointment with Santa via email at santa@innerbankssanta.com, by phone at 203-570-7753 or on the web at innerbankssanta.com .
We’ll have more on our Santa interview in the Nov. 19 edition of the Chowan Herald.