Life in the sparsely populated and rural state of North Carolina was characterized by the divide between the eastern low country and the western Piedmont country.
The members of the planter class of the eastern coastal area, who grew tobacco and rice, originated primarily from England and the Scottish Highlands. The western part of the state was populated by non-slave owning yeomen farmers who were of Scots-Irish descent. These factors affected the state economically, politically and socially.
During the American Revolution the plantation class remained loyal to the British crown, causing conflict with most of the state population who worked toward American independence.
Hugh Williamson was born in West Norringham, Pennsylvania, in 1735. His occupations included studying to become a Presbyterian minister, practicing medicine, and examining scientific matters. In 1773 he was preparing to sail from Boston to London when he witnessed the Boston Tea Party.
While in London he reported the news to the Privy Council and warned that the colonies would rebel if Britain did not revise its policies. In 1775 Williamson authored a pamphlet titled “The Pleas of the Colonies” in order to gain support for the American colonies from English Whigs. Williamson was in the Netherlands when he heard that the United States had declared independence. He sailed back to the states, settling in Edenton. He was appointed Physician and Surgeon General of the North Carolina troops.
In 1782 Williamson was elected to the North Carolina state legislature and was appointed to serve in the Continental Congress. As a delegate to the Constitutional Convention, Williamson was an active debater and served on five committees.
William Blount was born in Windsor in 1749. He served as a paymaster in the North Carolina militia during the American Revolution.
Blount dedicated his life to public office by serving in the North Carolina legislature and representing his state at the Continental Congress throughout the 1780s. At age 38 he served as a delegate to the Constitutional Convention.
Blount missed more than a month of the Convention because he was representing his state at the Continental Congress during the same time period.
Richard Dobbs Spaight Sr. was born in New Bern in 1758; however, he spent much of his youth attending school in Ireland and Scotland, returning to North Carolina in 1778. Soon after he was commissioned in the North Carolina militia and elected to the North Carolina legislature. At age 29 he represented his state at the Constitutional Convention where he attended every session and worked to helped ratify the Constitution in his state.
There were two delegates from North Carolina who did not sign the Constitution: William Richardson Davie and Alexander Martin. Davie was an early governor and a founder of the University of North Carolina.
At the Constitutional Convention he favored a strong central government and voted in favor of the Great Compromise. Martin was a merchant and two-time governor of North Carolina; He did not take part in the proceedings and left the Convention in August.