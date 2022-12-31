It is only common sense, and legislators should insist, that before any efforts are initiated to further limit women’s’ access to abortion services are enacted, North Carolina should expand Medicaid as well as other support to help assure healthy outcomes to pregnancies for women and their babies.

When North Carolina legislative leaders Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore are asked about their priorities for the 2023 General Assembly, they tick off four: Further restricting access to abortion; Restricting what schools can teach; redrawing congressional election district lines and tax cuts.