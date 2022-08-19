The Currituck Board of Elections will hold an evidentiary hearing early next week on whether state Senate candidate Valerie Jordan is eligible to run in this November’s general election in the 3rd District.
Jordan, who won the Democratic primary in May, had her eligibility to seek the Senate seat called into question this week when her opponent, Republican state House Rep. Bobby Hanig, filed an official challenge with the Currituck elections board, claiming Jordan doesn’t live in Warrenton — as she claims — but instead in Raleigh.
Hanig, who lives in Currituck, has already released a number of exhibits he claims show Jordan doesn’t live in the new 10-county Senate district, which, according to the N.C. Constitution, she’s required to do for at least a year prior to election day.
Among the documents Hanig presented at a preliminary hearing on Jordan’s residency held by the Currituck elections board this week, were photographs he claims showed Jordan’s vehicle parked in front of a home she owns in Raleigh for 23 straight nights during July and August.
He also presented documents showing that political contributions she’s made to other candidates listed a Raleigh address as her primary residence; that records of property she owns in Warren County list an address in Raleigh as the place to contact her; and that the N.C. Department of Transportation’s website — Jordan serves on NCDOT’s Board of Transportation — even describes her as a “long-time resident of Raleigh.”
Hanig has asked the Currituck Board of Elections to subpoena official documents from Jordan — tax returns, pay stubs, bank statements, the insurance policy on her vehicle and even her Amazon Prime order history since 2020 — that he believes will further prove she doesn’t live in Warrenton but instead in Raleigh.
The evidence Hanig has already presented seems compelling. Jordan’s defense against his claims has been overwhelmingly less so.
In a statement, she described Hanig’s complaint as “baseless,” and talked about how she grew up in Warren County, went to school there and even “put in” tobacco there. She also said she started commuting back to Warrenton every day to “take care of my dying mother” and was “inspired” to move back there following her mother’s death. She called Warrenton, the county seat in Warren, “my home,” the place “where I pray on Sunday and where I host our family dinners.” She suggested anyone who would question her residency there “doesn’t know Warrenton.”
That may be true. But having someone who knows Warrenton isn’t what voters in the 3rd District are concerned about. They’re mainly interested in whether the person who wants to represent them in Raleigh lives in the district where she’s supposed to. And so far, Jordan hasn’t done a very good job of convincing us that she does.
A spokesperson for Jordan’s campaign said the candidate would issue a statement to The Daily Advance following the Currituck elections board’s preliminary hearing, presumably to answer some of Hanig’s charges. As of Friday, however, that statement still hadn’t been received.
There is a “service to the state” law that could allow Jordan to maintain her residence in Warrenton even though she lives in Raleigh. All she would need to do is claim that she lives in the state capital because of her service on the N.C. Board of Transportation. But a check of her voting record shows Jordan has voted in nearly 40 elections since 1998 and only one of those — her race in the Democrat May 17 primary — was in Warren County. Every other ballot she cast was in Wake County.
That doesn’t sound like someone who lives in Raleigh because of their government service; it just sounds like someone who lives in Raleigh. Jordan certainly wasn’t interested enough in Warren County’s affairs to register to vote there. At least not until she decided to run for state Senate in the new district that includes the county.
We hope Jordan will be more forthcoming about the actual place she rests her head at night during Tuesday’s hearing in Currituck. If she isn’t, and can’t explain why she seems to spend most of her time in Raleigh, the Currituck elections board needs to find her ineligible to run in the 3rd Senate District in the November election.