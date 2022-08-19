The Currituck Board of Elections will hold an evidentiary hearing early next week on whether state Senate candidate Valerie Jordan is eligible to run in this November’s general election in the 3rd District.

Jordan, who won the Democratic primary in May, had her eligibility to seek the Senate seat called into question this week when her opponent, Republican state House Rep. Bobby Hanig, filed an official challenge with the Currituck elections board, claiming Jordan doesn’t live in Warrenton — as she claims — but instead in Raleigh.