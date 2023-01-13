The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Albemarle Sound...
Neuse and Bay Rivers...
Pamlico and Pungo Rivers...
* Until 200 AM EST.
* At 1256 AM EST, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 17 nm southwest of Edenton to 7 nm northeast of The
Vicinity Of Highway 24-17 Bridge, moving northeast at 45 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
The Vicinity Of Slocum Creek, Oriental, Mid Point Of Cherry
Branch-Minnesott Beach Ferry Terminal, The Mouth Of The Neuse
River, The Vicinity Of Belhaven, The Vicinity Of Adams Creek, The
Vicinity Of Trent River, The Mouth Of The Pamlico River, Highway 94
Bridge, Hobucken, Crabtree Bay, The Mouth Of The Perquimans River,
Bath, Mid Point Of South Creek, The Vicinity Of Pamlico Beach,
Albemarle Sound, The Vicinity Of Hancock Creek, The Vicinity Of
Slades Creek, The Vicinity Of South River and Bull Bay/scuppernong
River.
HAIL...0.00IN
WIND...>34KTS
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Editorial: Khan's FTC vision could have far-reaching consequences
The Biden Administration’s rule by regulation is gaining speed, and the latest example is the Federal Trade Commission’s plan to ban non-compete employment agreements. In a flash, Lina Khan’s bureaucracy will rewrite labor contracts for 30 million workers.
The FTC’s proposed rule is an air kiss to Big Labor, which demanded that the agency ban non-competes in 2019. Unions want opposition to non-competes as a tool in their organizing kit. Khan tweeted that one in five U.S. workers is currently “bound” by a non-compete clause that prevents them from switching jobs and thus keeps wages lower than they would be if the employees moved freely.
But job mobility in America hasn’t suffered despite non-compete clauses. The biggest threat to rising wages is inflation, not employment clauses. Companies use non-compete clauses to protect their intellectual capital, which is often between the ears of its employees. Tech firms in particular often pay higher compensation, including stock grants, in return for non-competes.
Non-competes can encourage innovation in firms because employees are less likely to take secrets to a rival. In a recent paper considering employment contracts, the Global Antitrust Institute at George Mason noted that a ban on non-competes risks harming productivity and “dampening the incentives to invest in trade secrets” or “disseminate firm-specific knowledge” among a firm’s workforce.
The FTC is stretching its authority here, perhaps past breaking the law. Chair Khan cites Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act, which allows the agency to police “unfair methods of competition.” But “unfair methods” is typically used for individual cases, not for a blanket ban or policy-making.
In 2015 a bipartisan group of FTC commissioners issued a statement saying that Section 5’s power against unfair competition should only be used in cases of clear consumer harm. Khan rescinded that statement as one of her first actions as commissioner, the better to extend the agency’s reach to new frontiers. The Supreme Court is increasingly skeptical of aggressive claims of authority by federal agencies without clear Congressional direction, and the Chamber of Commerce says it is considering a lawsuit if the rule is adopted.
The sweeping FTC ban also raises separation-of-powers constitutional questions. In a 1935 New Deal-era case, Humphrey’s Executor, the Supreme Court approved the FTC Act as long as the independent agency refrained from exercising powers reserved for the executive branch. The FTC is an enforcement agency, not a policy-making shop like the Labor Department.
By the way, the FTC rule would pre-empt laws in 50 states, including those in California, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Washington, D.C., that ban non-compete contracts. More than a half dozen other states prohibit their use in low-wage jobs.
Khan has been chafing to impose her intrusive vision on the national economy, and she now has a 3-1 Democratic majority. She’s accelerating without looking both ways, which may mean a legal crackup is in the FTC’s future.
Today’s editorial is from The Wall Street Journal. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.