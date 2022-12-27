Confederate Statue-Richmond

Workers begin to lay the bronze statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill onto a flatbed truck on Dec. 12 in Richmond, Va.

 File photo/The Associated Press

Richmond, Virginia, will never remove its history as the capital of the Confederacy. But it is mistakenly trying to remove historical reminders of that place in its history and that of the South and United States.

Richmond has removed the last of a dozen city-owned Confederate statues in an effort that began in earnest in 2020. Some Confederate tributes remain in Richmond, but they’re on state land, including on Capitol Square surrounding the Virginia State Capitol building. The city does not have authority to remove those monuments.

