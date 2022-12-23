N orth Carolina’s electoral landscape was shifted in yet another redistricting ruling last week. It’s the latest — but certainly not last — development in a saga that has played out in many a courtroom over the past year.

The state Supreme Court ruled in February that legislative and congressional maps drawn by Republican lawmakers were an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander, and ordered them to be redrawn. A trial court then assessed the remedial maps and found all but the congressional map to be constitutional, consequently appointing a group of special masters to draft an interim map for use in the 2022 election only.