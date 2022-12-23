...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
N orth Carolina’s electoral landscape was shifted in yet another redistricting ruling last week. It’s the latest — but certainly not last — development in a saga that has played out in many a courtroom over the past year.
The state Supreme Court ruled in February that legislative and congressional maps drawn by Republican lawmakers were an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander, and ordered them to be redrawn. A trial court then assessed the remedial maps and found all but the congressional map to be constitutional, consequently appointing a group of special masters to draft an interim map for use in the 2022 election only.
On Friday, Dec. 16, the Supreme Court held that the remedial House map and interim congressional map were constitutional, but ruled that the remedial Senate map “creates stark partisan asymmetry in violation of the fundamental right to vote on equal terms.” That map was used in the 2022 election, in which Republicans won a supermajority in the state Senate.
Lawmakers will now be tasked with redrawing the Senate map in order to achieve constitutionality. Complicating the situation, however, is the fact that the ideological makeup of the court will change in a matter of weeks.
Republicans already have to redraw congressional maps next year, and they will do so under the oversight of a Supreme Court that’s likely more sympathetic to their cartographic creativity than this one. GOP leaders have also suggested they might redraw legislative maps next year, too, despite the fact that the state constitution clearly states that they can only be drawn once per decade.
“You have to make a careful reading of the constitution,” Senate leader Phil Berger recently said, according to WRAL. “My reading of the constitution tells me that we’ve not done anything that would be a violation of the constitution if we decided to draw maps this year.”
(It certainly helps, of course, when there are five justices on the state’s highest court whose “careful reading” of the constitution aligns with yours.)
The Supreme Court will have a 5-2 Republican majority starting in January, and it will almost certainly hold different positions on voting rights. The three Republican justices currently on the court dissented in both rulings. In the dissent to the voter ID ruling, Justice Phil Berger Jr. hinted that, under a different majority, the outcome of the case would perhaps be different.
The senior Berger said in a statement that “if Democrats on the state Supreme Court can’t respect the will of the voters, the General Assembly will,” adding that the legislature will pass a new voter ID law next year. Neither Berger nor House Speaker Tim Moore has commented yet on whether the legislature will redraw Senate maps as instructed by the court. (State law clearly delineates a timeframe in which remedial maps must be drawn following a court order.)
The court’s Democratic majority chose to fast-track these cases, presumably in hopes of deciding them before year’s end in case the balance of power flipped. Of course, as Republicans have suggested, a newly seated court may very well block or reverse these rulings in the future.
Last week’s rulings, likely to be fleeting, may seem meaningless. But in many ways, they are fraught with meaning. They read like an outgoing court majority casting a vote of no confidence in its successor, who maybe just can’t be trusted to rule fairly on issues as critical as voting rights. It is, perhaps, a predictable series of events in a judicial system increasingly tarnished by politics.
Today’s editorial is from The Charlotte Observer. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.