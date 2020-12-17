The editorial page is designed by its very nature to be the place where different opinions and points of view meet and grapple. This page exalts and honors our first amendment right to free speech. It is a safe haven where everyone has an opportunity to, with civility, express their opinions; pro or con. You may or may not agree with the opinions expressed therein, but thank God, in America we have the right to agree to disagree.
Editor's Note:
Miles Layton
