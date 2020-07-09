After receiving Lawrence Jackson’s letter to editor Monday evening announcing the formation of Uptown-Making A Difference (U-MAD), Perquimans Weekly sought out Town Hall to provide a counterbalance commentary so as the reader can form his/his own opinions on these matters. No matter which side of Town Council’s affairs our readers embrace, citizens should read both points of view to better understand what’s going on. Balance is essential to democracy.

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com