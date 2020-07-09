After receiving Lawrence Jackson’s letter to editor Monday evening announcing the formation of Uptown-Making A Difference (U-MAD), Perquimans Weekly sought out Town Hall to provide a counterbalance commentary so as the reader can form his/his own opinions on these matters. No matter which side of Town Council’s affairs our readers embrace, citizens should read both points of view to better understand what’s going on. Balance is essential to democracy.
Editor's Note
Miles Layton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Hertford police captain investigated after arrest of councilor
- Pasquotank board to discuss monument's future
- Milot’s Musings: The Lies of Black Lives Matter
- Later showing: Albemarle Movies 8 opening delayed again
- 2 Souls Wine Bar eyes November opening
- DayBreak will not reopen
- Businesses seeking to replace workers who aren't returning
- Currituck to host Fourth fireworks show Friday
- Officials honor teen who saved brothers from blaze
- Woman upset after BLM signs vandalized