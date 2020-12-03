Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Edmonds has resigned to take a job as deputy superintendent for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the school district announced Wednesday.
Edmonds, who began work as ECPPS superintendent in July 2019, was appointed to the position at DPI by Catherine Truitt, state superintendent-elect, the press release states. Edmonds’ resignation from ECPPS takes effect March 1.
The ECPPS Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to accept Edmonds’ resignation.
“The Board of Education for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is appreciative of the leadership Dr. Edmonds has provided to our school district and community,” the school board said in a statement. “The board wishes her all the best in this new endeavor and is confident that she will continue to provide outstanding leadership serving as a deputy superintendent” at DPI.
The Daily Advance was unable to reach Edmonds Wednesday for comment.
ECPPS Board of Education Chairman Denauvo Robinson said Edmonds will continue to be a voice for the area’s schools in her new post.
“While we’re sorry that she is leaving it’s a great opportunity for her to be deputy superintendent, and it also allows northeastern North Carolina to have a champion in the room at the table in the state superintendent’s office,” Robinson said.
Robinson said he appreciated Edmonds’ leadership during the sudden shift to virtual education last spring and the return to the mix of online and in-person classes this fall.
“We were very fortunate to have her at such a high time of need,” Robinson said. “Her organizational skills were important and very much needed for our district.”
Edmonds has done a good job of assembling a leadership team here and that team will continue to serve the district well, Robinson said.
Some of Edmonds’ peers among local education leaders also said they’ll miss her leadership.
“I have known and worked with Dr. Edmonds for a long time, and she has been a great colleague and friend,” Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon said. “Under her leadership, the partnership between ECSU and ECPPS has flourished. While ECSU will miss Dr. Edmonds, I know the state of North Carolina will benefit from her knowledge and experience.”
College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell agreed that Edmonds will be an asset to the state’s educational endeavors.
“While I’m sad to see Dr. Edmonds leave the area; the appointment at DPI is a wonderful opportunity for her,” Bagwell said. “I have enjoyed working with her and I have no doubt that she will provide excellent leadership at the state level, just as she has in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank.”
ECPPS has appointed Rhonda James-Davis to serve as interim superintendent after Edmonds’ resignation takes effect. James-Davis, chief human resources officer for ECPPS, also briefly served as interim superintendent prior to Edmonds’ hiring in 2019.
Robinson said he is pleased that James-Davis agreed to assume the interim superintendent role.
“We’re very pleased that she has agreed to step up yet again,” he said.
The school board will discuss the search for a new school superintendent at upcoming meetings, the district said.