Perquimans Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said the education gap between Black and White students statewide continues to be an area of focus and improvement.
While this gap exists in Perquimans County as well, the data indicates that the education gap between these two subgroups is less in Perquimans County than the gap between these groups across the state in most areas.
“Perquimans County Schools will continue to focus on educating every child, every chance, every day,” she said. “We will strive to provide all students equitable access to a challenging curriculum and engaging instruction in order to decrease achievement gaps by race, economic, and EC status annually. This is a major focus of our strategic plan.”
Quality teachers provide educational opportunity.
“A proven strength of the school system is the effectiveness of teachers in our classrooms,” Turner said. “Our teachers are committed to ensuring that our students receive a quality education. Even during a pandemic, they are teaching face to face, virtually, and reaching out to all students to make certain they are fully engaged in learning.”
For 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 (no data for last year due to COVID and no testing), the school system’s African American subgroup of students in all state tested subjects and grade levels in grades 3 through 12 met or exceeded growth by NC standards as measured by EVAAS (Education Value Added Assessment System) except one subject area in 2018-2019 in which our students missed it by one tenth of a point.
In 2018-2019, the statewide (NC) average gap between white and African American subgroups in reading grades 3-8 was 30.3 percentage points. The gap for Perquimans in reading in grades 3-8 was .7 percentage points.
In 2018-2019, the statewide (NC) average gap between white and African American subgroups in math grades 3-8 was 31.6 percentage points. The gap for Perquimans in reading in grades 3-8 was 31.4 percentage points.
In 2018-2019, the statewide (NC) average gap between white and African American subgroups in science was 25.5 percentage points. The gap for Perquimans in science was 4.4 percentage points.
In 2018-2019, the statewide (NC) average gap between white and African American subgroups in English II 30 percentage points. The gap for Perquimans in English II was 26.3 percentage points.
In 2018-2019, the statewide (NC) average gap between white and African American subgroups in Math I was 25.4 percentage points. The gap for Perquimans in Math I was 18.8 percentage points.
There is no discernible difference between the number of African American and white dropouts since 2013-2014.
The graduation data shows continued improvement since 2008-2009, with again no discernible differences between the two subgroups. Last year, the graduation rate was 95 percent for White students while the graduation rate for African American students was more than 90 percent for PCHS seniors.
In fact, PQ is graduating students at a higher rate than the state in all years since 2009-2010. Perquimans County’s African American subgroup was higher than the state each year since 2008-2009.