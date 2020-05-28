Educator to Retire After 14 Years; Known for Kindness

“Be kind.” Students who have journeyed through Robert Lowney’s classroom at Perquimans County High School have seen him model those two words every day for 14 years.
“I’ve always said if students remember anything in my class, I hope they remember that,” says Lowney, who retires June 8.
Personal Finance, Career Management, Entrepreneurship, and Principles of Business and Finance are a few of the courses students take in Lowney’s classroom.
As a national board certified teacher who has met high standards through study, expert evaluation, self-assessment and peer review, his students are in exemplary hands when it comes to Career and Technical Education (CTE).
However, skillfully teaching the CTE curriculum required by the State Board of Education is just part of the reason for Lowney’s success as an educator. Principal Wayne Price says that Lowney also teaches students valuable life lessons. Some lessons include putting themselves in someone else’s shoes, thinking before they speak, and understanding how empathy plays an important role in kindness.
“It’s quite amazing to witness his ability to relate to the students,” Price said.
According to Brenda Lassiter, Executive Director of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, “I’ve walked the halls hundreds of times throughout the three decades I’ve been involved with the school district and observed firsthand Mr. Lowney talking with and encouraging his students. He quietly takes them outside of the classroom and gives them the time they need to consider their actions. He is a genuinely kind, patient and understanding person.”
Lowney says, “If students are stressed, it’s harder to learn. If their classroom feels comfortable and calm, it’s easier for them to learn. But I also want students to feel secure and valued simply because they’re here, not because I have a job to do. Many of them face serious challenges outside of school, so I try to make this a place where their burden feels lighter.”
With an initial donation to the School Foundation from family and friends, a fund has been established in Lowney’s honor to help students and families experiencing trauma or tragedy. The Robert Lowney KIND (Kindness Is Not Difficult) Fund will aid students, teachers and/or staff in need of financial assistance in the event of homelessness, abuse, tragic loss, or other painful events.
Lassiter says Lowney’s efforts to teach students that kind words and smiles go a long way will benefit them lifelong. “Establishing the KIND Fund, honoring Lowney’s service as an educator, only makes sense. Throughout his career, he has been known in the schools and community for creating and maintaining a culture of kindness, emphasizing respect and reflection.”
Lowney says, “I’m proud that my family sees the KIND Fund as a fitting way to honor my time at PCHS, which has been a compassionate place to hang my pirate hat. We are paying it forward.”
Individuals desiring to give to the KIND Fund in honor of Robert Lowney may do so by sending a check to Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc., PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944.