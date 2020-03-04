The smokey and savory aroma of bacon and eggs sizzling in a pan brings many to the breakfast table each morning. That familiar ethereal scent fills our senses with thoughts of comfort and warm satisfaction. Whether scrambled, poached or fried we do love our eggs with a side of crispy bacon.
This dynamic duo is the most popular breakfast food in the US according to many polls, and I can attest to that personally as an innkeeper and chef. Eggs are so very versatile and are in so many breakfast entrees, whether the star of the show or just an extra. Some favorite egg breakfasts with a side of bacon are omelets, benedicts and french toast, but there are dozens of ways to enjoy eggs with bacon.
Breakfast for dinner has become a popular solution for those who crave these beloved breakfast foods but sometimes don’t have the time to prepare them on busy mornings. Recently St. Paul’s held a pancake supper as a fundraiser for a youth trip. Many other churches and organizations such as the Rocky Hock Ruritans also host these fun and tasty events. Pancake suppers are a family favorite to raise a little money for deserving local causes, and while some offer just pancakes, which are also rich in eggs, with bacon or sausage, many serve up a side of steamy, creamy scrambled eggs.
Roughly 95 million dozen eggs are consumed in the US each year and at an average of 17 cents per serving the egg is a highly economical and nutritious food. Eggs have 6 grams of high-quality protein with no carbs or sugar and are a near perfect food source and another reason breakfast for dinner is so very popular.
Some like a Quiche Lorraine as their bacon and egg dinner entrée but that takes both time and effort to prepare. I love a good Pasta Carbonara, or egg and bacon pasta as it is sometimes fondly known, because it is quick and easy to make and very inexpensive. This flavorful egg-rich dish is especially popular in Europe, but is served in many restaurants throughout the US. I had a wonderful version at Muse in Charleston that served a poached duck egg on top making it an extra rich dish. This week I have included my recipe for Pasta Carbonara. It was a favorite of my kids as well as our Italian high school exchange student who said it was just like Mama’s.
Enjoy!