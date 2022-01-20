This note is for the three Pasquotank County commissioners who have voted for a hobby that trespasses on landowner property rights.
Something that I have never understood is the fact that as a commissioner you took an oath to support the law and yet you vote to support a hobby that brings anonymous groups of armed people to my neighborhood to use my land via trespass.
Should I not pay my taxes you would help the county sell my property to the highest bidder. Does not that fact also require the county (you) to protect my landowner rights?
What am I missing that you see and I do not?
I served in the armed forces of America for 20 years to defend your and all Americans’ rights. When it became time for me to retire and enjoy those rights, you vote to remove them.
Again, why?
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank County