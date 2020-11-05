Election Day Turnout Exceeds Expectations

By the time this edition of the Perquimans Weeky has been published, Election Day votes will have been counted, hopefully.
Due to Tuesday’s press deadlines, the results of Nov. 3 election are posted to the Perquimans Weekly’s Facebook page and will be published in the print edition on Nov. 12. Also, see the Daily Advance. All the local candidates ran unopposed, so there should be no surprises.
A Republican, Kyle Jones, ran unopposed for re-election to Perquimans County Commission. County commissioners Joseph Hoffler and Charles Woodard, both Democrats, ran unopposed for re-election as did Democratic Register of Deeds Jacqueline Frierson.
Local activist Connie Brothers was whirlwind of activity on Election Day. She carried folks to the polls, did live broadcasts and much more to get out the vote in Perquimans and Chowan counties.
“Busy? Yes. It has been a steady flow of people. I’ve been to five precincts,” she said. “People, they come in spells. Was a big turnout for early voting, but not the biggest turnout for Election Day that I’ve ever seen.”
Hertford Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges added, “I voted last Thursday but wanted to come out and support my friends leading the Democracy Now voter drive today. Great to see Connie Brothers, Venora Brothers, and Judge Janice Cole at the event!”