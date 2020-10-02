“Shameful, dangerous and irresponsible.”
Those are the words Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak used to describe President Donald Trump’s recent rally in Nevada, which was held in a crowded building where people were neither wearing masks nor distancing. It was a repeat of the fiasco in Tulsa, which left Trump supporter and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain dead of COVID-19, and many others sickened.
Historian and presidential biographer Douglas Brinkley says, “There’s nothing else like Trump’s cavernous stupidity in U.S. history.” Fran Libowitz says, “The single most dangerous thing about Donald Trump is how unbelievably stupid he is.” But it’s not just his stupidity, it is also his unbridled — and unmerited — hubris.
He actually believes he could shoot someone in the middle of Times Square and not lose his supporters — those same supporters whose hands he said he said he didn’t want to shake.
One remembers that Trump was a supporter of the conspicuously shameless “birther” theory that Barack Obama was not an American citizen and therefore could not run for office. Dangerous far-right conspiracy theories are taking hold all over the globe, and instead of instigating them, the U.S. should be countering them.
QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory alleged by an anonymous “Q” and followers that there is a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles running a global child sex trafficking ring and that Trump is battling them. Utter. Stupid. Nonsense. Considering Trump’s problems with sexual escapades, scandals, and friendships with people like Jeffrey Epstein, Jimmy Swaggart and Jerry Falwell Jr., one might wonder if Trump would be battling them at all.
A puzzling part of the QAnon theories is why they think Donald Trump is the answer to the problems they cite as “the deep state.” The Party of Trump is the deep state that Washington, D.C. has become.
QAnon adherents began appearing at Trump re-election rallies in August, 2018, and some scholars see a lot of overlap between QAnon theories and Trump’s reelection campaign. QAnon is simply the more extreme element of the current ruling party.
After Trump signaled his approval of QAnon theories, former Florida Governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush questioned, “Why in the world would the president not kick QAnon’s butts?” Calling them “Nut jobs, racists and haters,” Bush says, “They have no place in either party.” Just so.
It is now our charge to rebuild our relationships with the rest of the world. We have sunk so low in global esteem as a result of installing an inept, hubristic, narcissistic, racist hater in the leadership position in our country that it is going to take a complete reversal in leadership to make America great again.
We must get behind efforts to reduce our carbon imprint. The world is waiting for our leadership. The fires, hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters resulting from global warming have demonstrated the urgency.
We must get back into harmony with the Trans-Pacific-Partnership, the trade agreement uniting 12 Asian Pacific nations, to counterbalance China’s influence in the region and the world.
We must rejoin the rest of the world trying to keep peace and prevent nuclear war.
We must stop pandering to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Russian thugs, and give assistance to Ukraine and other small countries who need us to help them maintain their autonomy.
We must get back to supporting the work of the World Health Organization, because the WHO is our early-warning system. President Obama protected us from Ebola with preparedness and quick action, but deliberate lies and intentionally misleading statements have devastated us with the coronavirus.
We must demand leaders who will unite us, not divide us. We must demand leaders who look beyond the stock market to judge the quality of our economy.
We must demand leaders who do not lie every time their mouth is open. We must demand social justice in our leadership and governing entities. We can no longer accept the unacceptable.
Above all, we must demand morality in our leaders. We must be able to trust our leaders to do the right thing. We must have liberty and justice for all.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.