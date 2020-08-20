Perquimans County Board of Elections is in search of poll workers to help operate its three early voting sites and several sites on Election Day, Nov. 3.
As always, early voting was held at the Board of Elections office located at 601 S Edenton Rd St, Hertford, NC 27944.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, early voting will also be held at two locations to allow for safe social-distancing practices that are the Durants Neck Ruritan building located at 2151 New Hope Rd, Herford and the Bethel Ruritan building located at 392 Snug Harbor Rd, Hertford.
All sites will operate on the same schedule:
• 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 15-Oct. 30
• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 17, 24, 31
• 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18, 25
Also, the Board of Election is seeking a part-time assistant for help in processing registrations, office work.
To become a poll worker or for information on the November election, contact the Board of Elections at (252) 426-5598.
In other election related news, only about 5 percent of North Carolina voters cast absentee ballots in the 2016 presidential election but state election officials expect that number to jump to around 40 percent this November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said that as of Monday more than 183,000 voters had requested to vote absentee by mail. At the same time in 2016 — 83 days before the election — just over 23,000 voters had requested an absentee ballot.
Local elections officials are seeing a similar uptick.
Two counties — Pasquotank and Chowan — have already received more requests for absentee ballots than voters who cast absentee ballots in 2016.
Pasquotank has received over 500 requests for absentee ballots. That’s compared to 494 voters who cast absentee ballots in 2016.
Chowan had 278 voters cast absentee ballots in 2016. As of Friday, however, the county had already received more than 300 requests for this November’s election, an elections official said.
Perquimans Board of Elections Director Holly Hunter said during the 2016 presidential election, there was a total of 216 absentee ballots cast. As of Tuesday, the Board of Elections has received is 206 absentee ballot requests.
Voters can request an absentee ballot until Oct. 27, which is a week before the Nov. 3 general election. County elections officials will begin mailing out absentee ballots Sept. 4.
Absentee ballot request forms can be downloaded from the state Board of Elections website or picked up at county election offices. By Sept. 1, an online absentee ballot request portal will be available on the State Board of Elections’ website, NCSBE.gov.
The request form for an absentee by mail ballot can be returned to county election offices by email, fax, mail for in person.
Absentee ballots must be returned to a county elections office by 5 p.m. on election day. Ballots not received on election day but that are postmarked on Nov. 3 or earlier, must be received by Nov. 6.