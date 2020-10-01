Since it is election season, anyone with political letters to the editor should send them in soon because we’re going to cut this nonsense out – same as every other newspaper – two weeks before the election.
That means the last time we’ll publish letters from folks supporting their favorite candidates or denouncing “Hidin’ Joe” or the “Orange Man” is Oct. 15.
On that note, this newspaper encourages letters to the editor. All letters should be no more than 350 words in length.
We reserve the right to edit to letters for spelling or grammatical errors. They must include the writer’s name, address and phone number for verification purposes.
Letters should be emailed to editor Miles Layton, mlayton@ncweeklies.com .