The Pasquotank Board of Elections will host a meeting to consider a candidate challenge filed against Jeannie Young by Linwood Gallop at the Pasquotank Board of Elections office today at 2 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the Pasquotank DSS office Monday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The regular board meeting is at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. To access meeting, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. The open session follows at 7:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session in the superintendent’s office at the Central Office Thursday, March 16, at 5 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session to discuss personnel Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, March 16-18, at 8:45 a.m. at College of The Albemarle-Currituck.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, March 21, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.