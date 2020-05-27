We keep hearing President Donald Trump followers claim that Trump “won the election!” No, Trump did not win. He was awarded the office by means of the Electoral College, an outdated, anachronistic, 230-year-old holdover from the time before technology. Hillary Clinton won by almost 3 million votes. In a properly functioning and true democracy, she would be president. To restore our democracy, we must abolish the Electoral College.
It’s time to recognize that not only has the Electoral College outlived its usefulness, it is also skewing elections. It has given us two totally incompetent presidents: George W. Bush, who put us in the unwinnable 17-year war in Afghanistan, and the intellectually challenged and morally corrupt Donald Trump.
This country is as divided today as ever in our history, and primary to that division is the frustration of those of us who feel our votes are not counting. When the Electoral College was instituted with the 12th Amendment in 1787, the primary goal was to give equity to smaller states in presidential elections. But a less well-recognized aim was to keep federal election outcomes in the hands of the few, generally those representing the original 13 colonies, who viewed themselves as critical to governance because it was felt that the vox populi lacked the intellect to chose an effective leader.
In 1787, many of our citizenry, perhaps most, could not read or write. The framers of the U.S. Constitution feared that a populist candidate might catch the imagination of the unlettered masses and lead them to support an incompetent. Unfortunately, that has happened anyway. Twice, in recent years.
But in our more technically sophisticated society, the goals of the Electoral College do not wear well. In a democracy, every vote should count, and count equally. As we have moved from a ballot box and hand-counted votes to machines that can and do tally votes in minutes, without human error or bias, the Electoral College has become a stumbling block.
Somewhat akin to the poll tax — a mechanism of voter suppression outlawed in 1964 by the 24th Amendment to the Constitution — the Electoral College makes some votes worthless. This is anathema to true democracy, and it is past time to make a dramatic change to how our votes in federal elections are counted.
It is not a “them vs. us” issue. It is not a “left vs. right” issue. It is an issue of fair and equal representation in our electoral process. And it is vitally important. Consider that Donald Trump to this day continues to loudly maintain that he actually did win the popular vote, in the face of factual evidence to the contrary. Why? Because even he recognizes the illegitimacy of the result.
And the rest of the world knows he did not really win. He was handed the position by a functionally illegitimate process and he is, therefore, considered by most of the world to be an illegitimate president.
That’s part of the reason that leaders of other nations don’t fear making sport of Trump’s crude behavior. He rudely pushes aside other world leaders in order to stand in the limelight. He foolishly claimed he is the best president we have ever had in a speech to the United Nations — to loud guffaws and laughter. He was mocked by Australia’s then prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, to great hilarity.
Even our close allies such as Canada view him as a bad joke. And they don’t care if he knows it, because he is viewed as not a legitimate leader, having been installed by an illegitimate process.
Trump campaigned on the promise that the United States would not be laughed at when he was president. Well, we’re not. They’re not laughing at us — they are laughing at him. They just feel sorry for us. And we got stuck with him because of the outdated, anachronistic Electoral College.
We must repeal the 12th Amendment and abolish the Electoral College.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.