Electoral College or Popular Vote? Why Does it Matter?

Back in the Spring of 1980, my Political Science 101 Professor at UNC-Chapel Hill decided to ask the question of his 23 students.
Half of the room thought that the Presidential Election should be decide by Popular Vote, and the other half by Electoral College.
As we debated the issue, all but three students decided that popular vote should decide the leader of our nation.
My professor said, “OK. Now let me tell you the effects of your decision.” (I am going to paraphrase the rest of his words that had quite an effect on me, as I can’t remember them word for word.)
“If our President was chosen by Popular Vote, the large urban cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York would decide who leads our country. Our country is very diverse: The East Coast is culturally different from the West Coast; the South is different from the North, as is the Heartland; and Texas, well Texas is different from the rest of the states.
But you have decided that the urban large cities will ensure that diversity of culture does not matter. The Electoral College ensures that diversity in lifestyle and culture has a voice in picking the leader of our nation.”
When asked again which made sense in a presidential election, my fellow classmates, and I, all changed our view at that moment. We finally saw the true reason for an Electoral College.
That lesson has stayed with me as I have moved around the states and seen the true diversity n cultures – from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles – in our nation. I think every culture should have a voice and I agree with the lesson taught 40 years ago.