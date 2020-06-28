Once again, I find myself astonished at the level to which our president is willing to sink. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 124,000 dead largely because of his gross failures of leadership, he now tries to use the murder of a black man at the hands of a bad cop to distract attention from his handling of the crisis. And he is mishandling that, too.
Trump has urged governors to call out the National Guard, not to “make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with nursing homes.” Governors are responsible for coronavirus deaths? Astonishing. Trump alone is responsible for failing to take steps to prepare for a pandemic he was warned a year ago was coming to this country, and then he pulled out of holding the Republican convention in Charlotte because Gov. Roy Cooper was being cautious about the spread of the coronavirus in North Carolina. Astonishing.
Trump has called peaceful demonstrators “lowlifes and losers.” He ordered tear gas and flash bangs and rubber bullets to attack peaceful protesters on their knees in front of St. Paul’s Church in Washington, so he could walk the block there to raise a Bible. He turned Lafayette Park into Tiananmen Square. He is turning the presidency into a dictatorship.
Trump has no compunction against gassing American citizens or perverting the Christian religion to further his political aims. That act is truly disgusting. It shows how low he is willing to go. The man has no moral code.
It is not just this country demonstrating against the murder of a black man. London, Paris, Berlin and countries all across Europe have been the scene of demonstrations against police violence and the death of George Floyd. And our president encourages more violence by demanding that governors call out the National Guard — against our own citizens, with the claim that these peaceful protesters are looting, implying that the looting is being done by black protesters. But reports from journalists and others on the scene report that many, if not most, of the looters are white.
The deaths of George Floyd, Freddie Gray, Philandro Castile, Armaud Arbury, and many other African Americans, including Atatiana Jefferson, who was killed last year by police in her own home after they were called to do a wellness check because her front door was open, clearly speak to systemic racism in our country and our police departments.
African Americans constitute only 12% of the population, but represent one-third of all deaths of persons in police custody. This can only be explained by institutional racism — policies, practices and procedures based on the historical, cultural and social psychological effects of racism.
Eliminating racial bias has to start at the top: Our president and our Supreme Court and our Department of Justice. We need a president who does not incite violence; a Supreme Court that follows the dictates of the Constitution instead of the whims of the president; a Department of Justice willing to enforce the laws, not just be the president’s personal attorneys; and police departments that refuse to tolerate abuse.
As a country, we citizens — each of us — must work to achieve racial justice. We have to be unwilling to accept racism in our daily lives. Police departments have to stop allowing officers with records of abuse to remain in their department. Incidents of questionable abuse must be diligently investigated, and dangerous officers must be weeded out. Police departments must be open to prosecuting their own for their crimes. Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin had 17 previous complaints of unnecessary force, including one shooting. Why was he still on the force?
It’s not enough to just fire officers who commit murder. We have to be prepared to call murder and to bring them to justice.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.