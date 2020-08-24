Elizabeth City Police
A report of fraud involving $6,000 in stolen cash in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23. Investigating officer: AJ Thomas.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving a 2012 Ford Fusion vehicle in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and trespass of real property involving damaged windows and a knife, flashlight and 12 rounds of ammunition taken as evidence in the 410 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 23. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
A report of damage to real property involving someone writing graffiti on a city street in the Summerfield subdivision in the 200 block of Sundown Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 24. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of drug complaint in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 24. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
A report of absconder in the 410 block of Elcinoca Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 24. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of breaking and entering involving a 2011 Ford vehicle in the 300 block of Hummingbird Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 24. Investigating officer: SM Wright.
A report of a man stalking a woman was turned in Aug. 7 in the 100 block of Bruce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of damage to property, the rear window of a vehicle was broken, was turned in Aug. 7 in the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of gunshots fired was turned in Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Richardson St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering and damage/vandalism to property, someone attempting to break into a business, was turned in Aug. 8 in the 1700 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of breaking and entering, someone broke into a store and stole $260 from a cash register, was turned in Aug. 8 in the 1700 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of larceny of a computer printer and Ensure drink was turned in Aug. 8 at the Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of larceny of five 18-packs of beer was turned in Aug. 8 at the Food Lion in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of a vehicle bumping a store clerk was turned in Aug. 8 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of damage to property was turned in Aug. 9 in the 1200 block of Byrd St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of unlocked door was turned in Aug. 9 in the 100 block of S. McMorrine St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of found property was turned in Aug. 9 in the 1700 block of Lexington Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of the larceny of two bags was turned in Aug. 9 in the 800 block of Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report a domestic incident was turned in Aug. 11 in the 1200 block of Byrd St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of a runaway juvenile was turned in Aug. 11 in the 1300 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of assault was turned in Aug. 11 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R. Rodriguez.
A report of drug and drug equipment violations and a weapons law violation was turned in Aug. 11 on Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.W. Perry.