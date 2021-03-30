“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give back” are the words of the infamous Winston Churchill. This ideology is one held by former candidate for the NC House, Emily Nicholson.
While the results from the November 2020 election weren’t in Nicholson’s favor, she certainly isn’t allowing that to be the concluding chapter in her journey. Her campaign platform revolved around making Northeastern NC a better place to live, work and raise a family.
As a former teacher, Nicholson knows that this mission cannot be accomplished without a strong school system as its core.The supporters of her race, which she proudly accumulated from across the country because of her vision, enthusiasm and relatability, invested in Nicholson in hopes that she would have the opportunity to carry this message to Raleigh.
Similarly, their donations, averaging $24 each, made it possible for her to run a competitive race.
A bittersweet conclusion to Nicholson's campaign occurred recently when she donated the remainder of her funds to the Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation for the purpose of the funds being used for John A. Holmes student scholarships for the next five years.
Like so many students of the past and present, Nicholson knows first-hand the struggles of affording higher education as she financed her degrees at NC State University and East Carolina University.
This scholarship, named “Chowan Change Agents,” is geared to help graduating seniors continue their education with the goal of fulfilling the local workforce needs right here in Northeastern North Carolina. More specifically, eligible scholarship candidates will be John A. Holmes seniors who will be enrolled in a community college training program in the fields of manufacturing or healthcare upon graduation. These fields face a workforce shortage in Northeastern North Carolina and these scholarship candidates have the potential to fulfill this need, which is an economic benefit to the region.
Moreover, the intent of the scholarship is to identify candidates that have aspirations to stimulate transformative and progressive ideas to improve the quality of life for Chowan County and/or Northeastern North Carolina. In summary, the goal of the scholarship is for candidates to demonstrate how their experiences living in Chowan County has inspired them to usher positive changes in the community.
John A. Holmes seniors interested in applying for this scholarship should speak with their guidance counselor for the application.