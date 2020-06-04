Encouraging Words to Live By

Our words are quite powerful. With our words we can build people up. With our words we can tear people down.
In fact, Proverbs 18:4 reminds that the words of a person’s mouth are as deep waters, and the wellspring of wisdom as a flowing brook.
Depending on the words we choose to use, our words can be life giving water that to sustain others. At the same time, Proverbs 18:21 declares that death and life are in the power of the tongue. As Christians, we have a great responsibility to use our words for right reasons. As Christians, we should look for people to build up with our words of encouragement.
Hebrews 3:13 reminds us to exhort one another daily, while it is called today. To be an effective encourager we need to learn to verbalize our good thoughts—putting them into good words. For example, if you think someone is doing a good job, tell them.
Your thoughts are not doing them any good unless you express them. A verb is a word of action. Put your good thoughts into good words and then into good actions by verbalizing them. You see our words have power. When you give a word of encouragement, that person will be a better spouse, parent, church member, et cetera. Our words have a powerful impact.
Jesus reminds us in Matthew 12:36-37 That every idle word people speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment—by our words we can be justified, and by our words we can be condemned.
Since we give an account to God for every idle word, had you not rather speak words of affirmation? Is it not better to bless others with our words of encouragement? People have enough things pulling them down. Do not be part of the problem be part of the solution.
I once heard a pastor tell a story about being in a fast food restaurant. He was in line and the man in front of him was very arrogant and rude. The cashier hit the wrong key on the register, which angered the impatient man. She put the wrong food on his tray, and he fussed at her.
To make matters worse she knocked his drink over spilling it all over him. In a state of rage, he pulled a gospel track from his top pocket threw it down on the counter turned up his nose and said you need to read this and stormed off, food in hand.
The pastor, being next in line, walked up to the cashier smiled and said, “Are you having a bad day?”
The cashier nodded her head and replied, “We’re short staffed to day, and there have been times that I was working the window as well as the counter. I was scheduled to leave three hours ago but the evening girl didn’t show up.”
Then the pastor asked, “Are you going to read that track the man in front of me gave you?”
The cashier shook her head no. The pastor stated, “I don’t blame you, I wouldn’t read it either.”
Then the pastor politely ordered his food, and patiently waited as she prepared his food. While she was working he told her what a good job she was doing, and how proud he was of her for pulling two shifts. As she worked he constantly encouraged her.
When the cashier finely gave him his order, he picked the track up off the counter and asked, “Will you read it if I give it to you.”
The cashier smiled and promised she would.
That pastor was being part of the solution, not part of the problem. He knew the cashier had enough things pulling her down. He chose not to be part of the problem, but rather, to be part of the solution.
Proverbs 16:24 remind us that pleasant words are as a honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones. You can bring healing with your words. Everywhere you go someone is in need. God desires that you make a difference. You may know someone and their life is all messed up.
You may be thinking, “God I have my own problems why did You put this person in my life? I don’t have time to deal with this.”
God may have put that person in your life so you can nurture them into wholeness. God may want to use your words of encouragement to bring about their healing.
Do not miss an opportunity to be used by God. Use this time to sow the seeds of healing in their life. I once had a little note on my desk that read: “Ours is the only hands God has.”
We need to reach out to be a blessing with our words of encouragement. We may be the only Jesus some people ever see. We may be the only Bible some people ever read. We may be the only sermon some people ever hear. Do not run away from the hurting, run to them.
If you have never used encouraging words, and want to give it a try the best place to start is with your family. If you told your wife you loved her thirty-five years ago when you first got married, and have not told her since, then start today while it is called today.
Tell her how much you love her.
Tell your children how proud you are of them, and that you love them.
You may be thinking I’m too old to start something new; Friend, do not use this excuse, the Bible states in Proverbs 16:23 that the heart of the wise teaches his mouth and adds learning to his lips.
Choose to be an encourager.
You will find the more you practice using encouraging words at home, the easier it is to use them on the job, at a restaurant, at church—where ever you are.
Do not miss the opportunity God has for you to be an encourager. Use encouraging words.