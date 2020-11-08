Domestic Violence Awareness Month was first observed in 1987, the same year that the first toll-free national hotline was offered for victims. With the month now over, it is important to reflect on the positive changes that have taken place over the past few decades and what work still needs to be done to aid individuals and families affected by domestic violence.
One of the most positive changes has been expansion of the number and types of services available beyond crisis hotlines and emergency shelter —everything from long-term support services such as counseling for victims and their children to transitional housing and financial empowerment programs.
While victims’ services have expanded on a large scale nationwide, there are still stigma, misconceptions and misinformation about domestic violence that further harm victims and prevent them from seeking help. Perhaps the most pervasive misconception is that it is the responsibility of the victim to leave an abusive relationship.
These misconceptions are extremely harmful to those who experience domestic violence because they further the idea that the abuse is somehow the victim’s fault.
In order to understand why “just leaving” is not an option for most, we must first understand the importance of the power and control that the abuser has worked very hard to achieve in a relationship. There are countless tactics that can be used to maintain control over an individual and make it difficult for them to leave a relationship or residence.
A prime example, and one that occurs in the vast majority of domestic violence cases, is financial abuse. Victims are cut off from economic resources: perhaps the abuser has put all of the couple’s assets or bank accounts only in their name; perhaps the abuser has taken out loans in the victim’s name to destroy their credit; perhaps the abuser has physical possession of the victim’s credit or debit cards so they cannot readily travel. Abusers also commonly deter or prevent their partners from working outside the home, or take all of their wages from them.
Another tactic to maintain control is isolation. Like most types of control, this also happens gradually over time, and often begins under the guise of affection. An abuser may commonly say something like, “Why don’t you hang out with me this weekend instead of your friends? I love you and miss you when you’re gone.” Sometimes this also involves statements of jealousy or fear of loss: “I worry about you when you drive to see your family. I couldn’t stand it if anything happened to you.” When a victim is isolated from their friends and family, it becomes harder to ask for help, or for others to see what is going on in the relationship and attempt to intervene.
If partners have children together, separating can be even more complicated. The victim might be afraid that they will not be granted custody. Abusers often make threats that if their partner leaves, the abuser will make sure the victim never sees their children. But even if custody is not the primary concern, a victim might be worried about how they are going to financially support their children, particularly if they have experienced financial abuse.
Perhaps the most powerful emotion that prevents victims from leaving is fear. Most abusers make direct threats to their victims about what might happen if they were to leave. This can commonly include threats that the abuser will seek out the victim and hurt them or their children or pets. Sometimes the threat is that the abuser will hurt or kill themselves. Sadly, it is true that a victim is never in greater danger than when leaving the relationship.
Another tactic used to control victims is gaslighting. We hear all the time of abusers who have told their victims “no one would ever believe you, everyone knows you’re crazy.” This type of psychological manipulation can be extremely powerful and have long-term damaging effects.
Shame also plays a huge part in the dynamics surrounding interpersonal violence. The victim often believes the abuse was somehow their fault, and so may be afraid to disclose to others. While males commonly experience interpersonal violence, they are less likely to report it, and gender norms may also play a huge factor in their feelings of shame.
There are countless other barriers that a victim may experience that make leaving difficult. These could include lack of transportation or identification; language barriers; a fear of deportation or being “outed” if they are in a same-sex relationship; or fear of arrest for drug or alcohol offenses.
We can only hope that in the years to come, we no longer hear the question “Why doesn’t the victim leave” but rather, “How can we help and show support?” The more we strive to understand all of the barriers that exist for individuals experiencing abuse, the more we can work together as a community to break them down and make it easier for victims to access services.
To learn more about the dynamics of interpersonal violence, or how to seek help for yourself or a loved one, contact Albemarle Hopeline at 252-338-3011 or visit www.albemarlehopeline.org.
Courtney Cottrell is executive director of Albemarle Hopeline, Inc.