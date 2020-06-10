Today we see by the news that a white-haired 75-year old man who simply wanted to talk to an officer was shoved by police in riot gear after a peaceful protest in Buffalo, New York. His head was cracked open and he was removed by ambulance.
The officers claim he tripped, but the video shows otherwise. One officer pushed him with a baton and the second forcefully shoved him backward, down onto the sidewalk. The officers have been suspended without pay pending an investigation. But are they likely to be disciplined? No. Why? Because their lawyer will plead “qualified immunity.”
The doctrine of qualified immunity was invented by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967, to lower the standard of conduct of public officials who believed they were acting “in good faith.” It was expanded in 1982 under a Republican administration. Under this expansion, police could violate a citizen’s constitutional rights with impunity.
A Chicago case in which police broke into the house of a black family in the middle of the night, without a warrant, rousted them out of bed and made them stand naked while they ransacked the house, was denied the right to sue for injuries and damages.
The court ruled that even police who violate people’s rights maliciously are immune unless the victim can show that his right was “clearly established.” This means, unless the victim can clearly establish that an identical case has previously been decided in the victim’s favor, they cannot be sued and required to pay for the damages and injuries they’ve caused.
In 2004, Malaika Brooks, a 7-months pregnant woman driving her son to school was arrested by Seattle police officers who pulled her over for speeding. Believing that she was not speeding and thinking that signing the ticket was an admission of guilt, she refused to sign the ticket.
Pushing Brooks out of her car, the officers Tased her three times, dragged her into the street, twisted her arms behind her back, handcuffed her, and laid her face-down on the street. The court ruled that, even though judges agreed the officers used “severe force” and “acted without any threat to their safety” and that they “violated her rights under the U.S. Constitution,” the officers could not be sued because of the doctrine of qualified immunity.
Last year, officers executing a search warrant attempted to steal $225,000 while on the job. The Ninth Circuit court ruled that the officers were immune from prosecution because it was “not sufficiently obvious to police officers that stealing property under the guise of executing a search warrant violated an individual’s constitutional rights.”
Tamir Rice, a black 12-year-old shot and killed by police in a Cleveland park in 2017.
Stephen Clark, a 22-year-old black man shot and killed by police in 2018 in the backyard of his grandmother’s house while talking on his phone.
Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old black man beaten and shot in March by 4 police officers in Tacoma, Washington, while handcuffed, on the ground, with an officer sitting on him.
Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black emergency medical technician, killed by police in March in her home in Louisville, by police executing a drug raid on the wrong house.
George Floyd, murdered last month by police in Minneapolis.
This week, Messiah Young and Taniyah People, a couple of black Atlanta college students violently ripped from their car and Tased multiple times as they sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic following a demonstration protesting the police killing of Floyd. Police broke the windows of their car, causing cuts and giving Messiah a broken arm as they wrested them from the car and arrested them. For sitting in their car.
Last week, President Donald Trump regaled “law and order” after having tear-gassed, smoke-bombed and police-forced peaceful protesters away from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., so he could do a photo-op with a Bible. After he left the bunker under the White House, of course, because he was afraid of the crowd.
This is Trump’s America. The chaos he likes. The racism he fosters. The violence he promotes. The deaths, predominately of blacks, he dismisses with impunity.
