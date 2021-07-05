Endtime Harvest
Sunday School will be held at 10 a.m. and the worship service is at 11 a.m. Sundays at 116 W. Albemarle St., Edenton. All COVID-19 guidelines observed. Contact on Facebook or at 252-339-1163.
Faith Fellowship
Faith Fellowship Church holds worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The church is at 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner. David Crumpler is the pastor. For information, visit its Facebook page.
Kingdom Come
Thy Kingdom Come Ministry will host Prayer and Bible Study Night Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The study will be hosted on Facebook Live and Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 75783137585, passcode 2iGa49.
Edenton Baptist VBS
Edenton Baptist Church, South Granville Street, Edenton, will host Vacation Bible School, July 21-25, from 9 a.m. to noon. To sign up, visit online https://vbspro.events/p/edentonbaptistvbs2021.