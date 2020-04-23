Eastern North Carolina is awakening to a beautiful spring. The hardwoods are finally putting out their tiny vibrant leaves and roses are budding delicate little petals. Spring in Edenton is a joyous and festive celebration of new life. All of the beautiful spring blossoms usher in a wonderful array of spring vegetables and fruits and the promise of the abundant season ahead.
A favorite springtime fruit for many is the strawberry. The Edenton Farmers Market sold out of its tasty little berries very quickly on the very first day they appeared, but will replenish with more throughout the strawberry season. Mill Fork Farm on Rocky Hock Road in Edenton has a field where you can pick your own pint or two. Triple B Farms in Tyner and Cedar Stretch Farm in Hertford are also popular local farms offering plentiful strawberry patches. What better way to take a break from viral isolation than picking berries on a beautiful spring day.
And as we look for meaningful activities to fill our days making sweet treats with freshly picked berries can be a little satisfying for the soul and taste buds. Strawberries are such a wonderful treat on their own but there are many ways to use berries from pies to crepes to jam. Last spring, I shared both Fresh Strawberry Pie and Berry Crepe recipes. But an easy yet cathartic way to use your strawberries is by making Strawberry Hand Pies. It can be a fun activity for kids of all ages. And you can keep it simple with premade pastry or make it fabulous with a homemade dough. Hand Pies are very versatile and can also be filled with any fruit filling or any savory fillings as well. St. Paul’s Angels in The Kitchen ministry made these with a filling of ham and cheese. I encourage you to be creative and experiment with these little pies that can be made as snack with a pizza filling, as a main course with chicken cordon bleu or a tasty dessert.
This week I have included another simple recipe with few ingredients to help you enjoy strawberry season here in Edenton and perhaps provide a little fun diversion from COVID-19.
Enjoy!