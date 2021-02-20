The Daily Advance is calling all dog and cat lovers to prove their pet is truly the best in town during our Bark and Meow Madness contest coming up in March.
The March Madness-style competition asks readers to share a fantastic photo of their pet to compete against the other furry friends starting with round one on March 9. Pet parents can share their photos now at petmadness.apgenc.com.
All of the entries will be printed in the paper and published on dailyadvance.com. Readers will be asked to vote on the pets they like best for 10 cents a vote. The pets who receive the most votes will move on to the Round of 64.
Pets will be paired in NCAA basketball fashion: the more votes, the higher the seeding. Pets with higher seeds will go nose-to-nose with lower-seeded ones, and votes will determine who survives and advances to the round of 32 and so on.
Cats and dogs will compete in their own divisions, the the top two going paw-to-paw for the championship. The contest is expected to continue into April with pics appearing regularly in print and online.
Pets who make the final four have a chance at cash prizes in both divisions. The first-place winner gets $300, second-place is $150, and third-place is $75. The winner also gets a trophy.
All proceeds from the voting will support the Newspapers in Education program, which supplies newspapers for local teachers to use as educational tools in class. The newspaper also will be collecting pet supplies to support animal charities.
Readers may vote at petmadness.apgenc.com through a secure payment option or they can fill out ballots and mail them with a check to P.O. Box 1967, Greenville, NC 27835-1967 (Attention: Circulation).